Pollination season is here. Corn is silking, soybeans are in full bloom, small-grains crops are filling seed heads, and forages are maximizing feed value and will soon be harvested.
A dairy-farming friend of mine told me July is the month when farmers can take a breath, relax and appreciate the growing season. The hay and forage stores are more than half full and at this point the corn crop represents feed enough to keep animals fed for another year.
While adequate feed for the 2021 year is an early goal, the prize of a successful cropping year won’t be realized until the grain bins are full and quality feed stocks are in storage. There are still potential pests that threaten our goals of excellent-quality and abundant harvests. We can’t ignore pests and diseases that warrant us continuing scouting and monitoring our crop development.
Crop-diagnostics testing takes many forms. Sometimes we use testing to gauge a crop’s progress and assess whether an additional fertilizer application is warranted. The opportunity is quickly passing to measure nitrogen-fertility need with a Pre-Sidedress Nitrate Test that could point to an immediate need to apply supplemental nitrogen fertilizer.
While crop scouting I’ve seen potassium-deficiency symptoms on corn and alfalfa leaves. I’ve noted fertility-deficiency symptoms of nitrogen, sulfur, zinc and manganese on crops, but a rescue treatment is difficult and may be too late for this year’s crop.
This is a good time to complete a plant-tissue-test report card for crop fertility. Use it along with a sound soil-sampling program to make educated fertility decisions for next year’s crops.
In the past I’ve used plant-tissue testing, in combination with soil testing, to help diagnose a particular field and visible plant-development issues. Soil testing for N-P-K and soil pH are great ways to quickly judge a land’s ability to provide macro nutrients to a crop. But when it comes to micro-nutrients the truest report of a plant’s total fertility needs comes from plant-tissue testing.
Our crops have entered reproductive stages and should be at their peak of nutrient uptake. So plant leaf, petiole or tissue sampling at this time should give us an accurate report of how our fertility program has scored.
There has been much talk in the recent past about providing for and teaming with the huge numbers of soil microorganisms that do so much for our cropping systems. Soil biotic organisms make our soil healthier, provide nutrients, improve water-holding capacity, improve soil structure, reduce erosion potential and do many other positive things.
This is a good time of year to give a field a soil-health checkup. A soil-health assessment combines the chemical and physical tests of traditional soil testing with biological assessments of microbial activity to provide a measure of the quality of the soil.
A soil-health analysis done by AgSource Laboratories provides a soil-health score based on many tests such as Solvita CO2 respiration, C:N ratio, water-soluble-nutrient analysis, and Haney extraction for orthophosphate-P, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, iron and aluminum. The ultimate field-crop report card combines plant-tissue testing and a soil-health assessment of the field’s biological, chemical and physical attributes.