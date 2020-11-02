Halloween week in our area saw temperatures in the low-20s at night and mid-30s during the day. Compared to the previous wet-week grain harvest we were again back to full speed ahead.
We had about 1 inch of a settled snow cover left on the ground that kept the frost out of the ground, for the most part. With combines rolling on fields all around the area there were corn and soybean crops coming in with extremely low grain moisture; yield reports continue to be mixed.
Grain drying slowed and delayed harvest in 2019 but it’s having no effect on harvest this year. A liquid-propane salesman told me sales and deliveries to drying facilities are a fraction of what it’s been in previous years.
Fortunately the 5 inches of snow we has the previous week melted and settled. So soybean harvesting has become possible but grain-moisture levels have increased a little bit. The melted snow cover also helped recharge the dry-soil conditions and hopefully will help the perennial and winter annual crops build reserves for over-wintering.
Corn harvesting is almost exclusively for dry grain now, but one can still see a little bit of silage chopping going on.
Cover-crop and small-grain seeding fields are showing as green fields on farms that have mostly brown fields.
Manure hauling was the complete opposite of previous years, with little slowdown in hauling and injecting. Many dairy farmers I talked to report that manure pits are as empty as they have been in years.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Agricultural Statistics Service’s “Wisconsin Crop Progress and Condition” report, here in the northwestern part of the state crop harvesting is well ahead of average. It’s reported soybeans are more than 80 percent harvested in 2020 compared to 40 percent in 2019 – or more than four weeks ahead. Corn harvesting is 40 percent complete or three weeks ahead of 2019.
Small-grain and cover-crop seeding is reported as 94 percent complete, again four weeks ahead of 2019. Fall tillage is reported as 42 percent complete, also more than four weeks ahead of this past year and 10 days ahead of the long-term average.
Other field activities taking place to finish the 2020 growing season are soil-sampling thrifty field areas against poor field areas to help diagnose yield-limiting fertility issues.
AgSource Laboratories, the soybean-growers association and other soybean-diagnostic interests offer free limited nematode-soil analysis to help farmers identify field issues that may be linked to that microscopic pest.
Another post-growing-season activity farmers should be busy with is identifying concentrated flow channels and gully washouts. It’s essential to fix and plan repairs on those areas with perennial vegetated covers to slow or stop erosional soil loss. Fixing those areas also eliminates those surprise areas tractors and combines can fall into, to potentially cause damage.
I’ve always been impressed with the post-growing-season machine storage-shed jigsaw packing of equipment for winter storage, maximizing a limited amount of space. Most farmers have strategies on how to fit field equipment into available shed space. It’s sometimes amazing to see.