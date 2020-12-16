From the Fields: Tim Boerner

My years of agronomic consulting in Wisconsin have been dominated by working with family businesses. I’ve talked to dozens of family-farm members about what it’s like to partner with family members.
My original premise, for this article, was the idea of a family farm and how cool it must be to work alongside a dad, siblings or kids. I imagined the shared pride of accomplishment, the pride of a team working toward a shared goal and the pride of a job well done.
How do family farms designate roles? If there are multiple kids how would the business plan designate each role?
With some family farms roles are easy to see. One has a natural aptitude for cow nutrition and animal health, and has an interest in being the herdsperson. One has the aptitude and enjoys equipment maintenance. One enjoys the agronomic aspects of successful crop production.
In the past most farms developed as one-man, jack-of-all trades operations. But specialization, when possible, would make strong operations.
It seemed idealistic, talking about striving for a common goal with family members. But my conversations usually morphed into discussions of how producers know when it’s time to hand over the reins. It’s inevitable that family transition will happen on some farms when the name contains the words “family farm” or “& sons.” But when remains a concern.
I had a variety of different responses to decisions regarding transitioning. Some farm owners know when it’s time for the next generation to take over. It may be due to health. Or maybe the next gen has a better understanding of technical aspects of farming and Dad believes he’s holding them back. Or it may be the head of the operation wants an opportunity to be less involved with the farm and desires broader life experiences.
I was surprised to learn how many older generations had reservations about turning over the family business. I was told they were worried the next gen didn’t appreciate what went into growing the business, and are only looking at where the farm is at – not where it came from.
The generation that brought the farm from the “fork stage to shovel stage” may believe the succeeding generation has taken the growth for granted. The older generation needs to be reassured that the younger generation appreciates what has come before.
All family farms want to be successful. Current owners want to see both their offspring and the farm succeed. Like any business all members need to share a common goal for the future of the business.
I thought farms that had incorporated or become LLCs had all the bases covered. That’s not always the case. It turns out the most important consideration should be to have many discussions with a trusted attorney who specializes in inheritance law. Do it early, before any unfortunate surprises force the family farm into a contentious transition. Deal with it sooner, before it’s too late.
An estate attorney should answer questions about numerous concerns.
- tenants in common
- land transfers on “stepped up basis possibilities” that can save on the value of land transfers
- capital gains from inheritance
- 1031 exchange to defer taxes
Those are just a few estate-transfer fair-tax advantages to consider.
During my many years working with multi-generational farms I’ve seen way too many times when families have been torn apart by infighting regarding who gets what. Successful working family farms have ended due to being sold off because siblings had different ideas about who should get what out of an inheritance issue.
One of the best farm-transfer responses I heard was “when my son came into the farm business it was with trust.” He trusted his career commitment would eventually be rewarded. And there was trust that when the time came he would take care of his partners – parents – with a retirement plan.
Communication about the future is essential; all things should be put up front so there are no sibling surprises. There are many things to consider prior to a farm transfer – such as how to ensure the retiring parents have a secure income after stepping down. After all they invested a lifetime of work; they deserve a payout.
Most farm corporations don’t have employee-retirement plans. Few have built 401(k) or Social Security safety nets.
I was told to remember that equal doesn’t always appear fair.
What about siblings who have left the farm? Are they entitled to a share of the inheritance? Was their time on the farm growing up worth an inheritance reward? Did the kid who remained on the farm, helped it grow and most likely spent the most time assisting the parents deserve a bigger piece of the pie?
Inheritance issues are tricky. Most parents feel a need to help all their children. But it’s also true most farms are asset-rich and cash-poor – so distribution is often very complicated.
Tim Boerner is a career agronomist who has worked in many regions of Wisconsin. Currently serving farmers in northwest Wisconsin, he's advising growers on Integrated Pest Management techniques, writes Nutrient Management Plans, works on composting projects, and employs GPS soil and data collection for precision-ag implementation. He has a passion for clean-water advocacy.
