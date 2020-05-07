Lots of field activities were happening two weeks ago, but the weekend’s dust clouds gave way to rain clouds early in this past week. Most of our area got more than an inch of rain Monday into Tuesday – 1.5 inches in my rain gauge – and all fieldwork stopped. Without any more rain this past week the fieldwork should have started again this past weekend.
Tillage had been progressing quickly. There was a lot of oats and alfalfa seeding that happened in the last full week of April. Not much corn went into the ground and no soybeans at all that I know of.
I planted my potatoes Sunday in the garden, but I missed my grandpa’s suggested planting date of Good Friday. I saw a local commercial potato grower starting but it looked to be only a small start.
On the last day of April I observed one of the remaining area corn fields was being combined. It must have been one of those 365-day corn varieties. About 10 years ago a farmer told me he always wanted to harvest and replant a corn field on the same day; since then he has done it twice. That says something about the challenging growing seasons we have had in recent years.
Area alfalfa fields overwintered much better this year than the previous year; it’s likely due to a snow cover that lasted all winter. I’ve seen some alfalfa that heaved out of the ground and didn’t come back as well as other fields, but most of those had late and wet harvesting issues.
Cool soil temperatures have caused the slow growth of pasture forages. It’s still a bit early to turn the cows out onto grasses that are less than 5 inched tall.
According the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report, “spring tillage and planting operations are well ahead of last year and the five-year average”. That may be for Wisconsin as a whole because here in northwest Wisconsin we are just starting.
The service is also quoted as saying that half of April 2020 – 15.6 days – has offered weather suitable for fieldwork. Its statistics also point out that growing-degree days are behind 2019 and at well less than the “normal” five-year average.
So farmers are anxious to continue tillage and planting operations, hoping for a good growing season in 2020. Considering the challenges of the past couple of years I think we deserve it – not to mention all the other distractions happening around the world.