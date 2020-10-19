Growing-season 2020 started cold but caught up in a big way. Most crops made it to maturity without a frost cutting them short. Thanks to an excellent planting season there was enough time for our crops to fully mature. That’s not always the case.
For a majority of local field acres there were timely rains that helped developing crops. Many growers have told me that corncobs have kernels filled out to the very tip, which is a good indicator that moisture was available to the pollenating corn plants through the whole process.
Soybean plants have beans in every pod up and down the stem, which indicates that moisture was available when pods were filling.
Growers have reported to me that alfalfa crops were equally heavy. Year in and year out the first crop of alfalfa is generally the heaviest one but some have mentioned that the 2020 fourth crop was as good as any.
As mid-October harvest is happening in northwest Wisconsin there are consistent reports of soybean yields of more than 50 to 60 bushels per acre, corn silage consistently in the 25-to-30-ton range, corn-grain yields of 170 bushels on dry land and 262 bushels per acre on irrigated land.
Grain dry-down has been progressing very well; I’ve received moisture reports of 18 percent corn and 17 percent soybeans. Some dairy farmers intending to take high-moisture corn and snaplage have reported missing the harvest window of 30 percent moisture due to the corn becoming too dry.
For some late-planted crops, especially those that don’t have a silage harvest option, the killing frost came a bit early.
Late-planted soybeans were caught short of full maturity but were close enough to make grain at a low test weight. Late-planted corn that was caught was generally chopped for silage, but some was harvested as high-moisture corn; likely the feed quality was compromised.
Alfalfa, being a perennial crop, had some leaf-tip burn but plants survived the decreased in temperatures. Many hayfields cut in late September will be challenged for survival due to plant resources insufficient to withstand the rigors of a Wisconsin winter.
Manure hauling after several successive challenging seasons is progressing very well; manure pits are reported as almost at the 180-day storage markers.
Cover-crop seeding is experiencing an excellent planting season; many fields planted to winter rye are greening nicely. We will be treated to fields of green among brown harvested annual crops until they turn white with winter snows. Biennial small-grain crops will be the first green fields we see heralding the 2021 growing season.
As the combine and harvest equipment roll across the fields there are many things that can be considered to improve next season’s crop potential.
Soil sampling is the first thing that comes to mind. Global-positioning-system soil sampling and GPS harvest maps can be used to pinpoint field areas that have the potential to produce better yields through prescription planting and variable-rate fertilizing.
Weed mapping and identifying stressed areas of fields are also easily mapped from the combine window.
We didn’t have an exceptional amount of gully-washing downpours during this growing season. But finding washouts, channelized flow and erosion areas are often found the hard way when bumping a combine through them.
Fixing gully erosion and putting in permanently grassed waterways are conservation practices that pay long-term dividends and keep fields productive.