From the Fields: Wade Bulman

Corn and soybean harvests are progressing nicely in western Wisconsin and a large percentage of the bean crop has been harvested. My initial foray into this year’s harvest didn’t start well on a custom job. Neighbor Farmer Dave hires me because I have one of the few combines in this area that handles 38-inch rows. I had done about 300 yards of corn when the final drive gave out on the left side of the combine.
Because there’s no differential lock on a John Deere 6620, it was immovable under its own power. I decided it was best to try to pull it home to my shop and tools where I could park it in a shed to repair it out of the weather.
The uphill part went without a hitch – until we came to the top of the dugway that drops down to our valley. For those who are unfamiliar with the Driftless Area, we have what we refer to as dugways to go over hills to the next valleys. The name refers to the way the roads were initially built by being “dug away” from the side of the hill. They usually have many twists and turns to take the lesser grade up and down.
Because the final drive was dead on one side of the combine, the machine only had a functional brake on the other side. I wasn’t sure I would be able to hold the machine back from running into the pull tractor. So I decided we should unhook the tractor and coast the machine down with the tractor following.
After giving the combine a little push to start it rolling, I was on my way. But about halfway down the one good brake became hot and faded out. Needless to say, the rest of the trip was an adrenaline rush. That old combine never moved so fast unless it was the last time it was on a truck.
When Farmer Dave caught up with me at the bottom he said, “I never thought you would go that far.”
We manipulated it into my shop where I was able to take it apart and fully assess the damage. I determined it best to try to find a used final drive to replace the broken one – because the ball gear, pinion, bearings and casting were all ruined. Fortunately we were able to locate a salvage yard about 40 miles away that had one. So my wife and I, along with Ava the dog, took our 1973 Ford pickup to buy it.
The next day my brother and a friend volunteered to help me put it on and their generous offer was accepted. We worked to put it back together and now it runs as it should. After relating my experience of rolling the combine down the dugway, my brother said I should have put a chain on the back of the combine and used the tractor to hold it back. I never doubted he was smarter than me, but now I know. Maybe you can teach an old dog new tricks!
Wade Bulman owns and operates a small farm of 236 acres in the west-central Driftless Area Region of western Wisconsin. He primarily grows cash-grain crops, but has a small cow-calf herd and finishes his steers.