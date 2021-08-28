From the Fields: Wade Bulman

As long as I have lived on this farm, which is 31 years, the swallows have occupied the same spot in my shop every summer and produced two batches of little ones. We leave a back door open wide enough for them to come and go while the adults feed their five young ones. They are always a welcome sight in the spring due to their voracious appetite for mosquitoes and other insects.
Unfortunately they don't seem to eat the Japanese beetles that have cursed us this year for the first time. We have friends who live 40 miles south of us and they've had very bad infestations for several years. At our place the beetles attacked the plum trees first. Plums were already scarce because of an early frost this past spring, so that makes a double whammy for the trees.
The next thing on the beetle menu was the grapes and now they’re in a birch tree that hangs over our deck. We used the shop-vac to clean up the grapes, but the birch tree is too tall for that method. A neighbor told us they’re eating beans along the edge of a field along with his dad’s apple tree and he thought the end of the corn ear. They’re using a trap to catch them but they keep on coming.
It’s been almost two weeks since we’ve had rain. We were in Dunn, Pepin and Barron counties this week; the fields were quite dry and a lot of center-pivot irrigation systems were sprinkling the fields. Some drought stress was evident in the areas of lighter soil.
Most third-crop hay has been made and even some fourth-crop although it’s short. We saw a small amount of summer seeding that looked like it was coming along quite nicely. Overall the crops look good but some rain, which is forecast for this week, would be very welcome.
Last report I mentioned I had harvested my hard red winter wheat. I ground some of it into flour and made bread out of it. It turned out well and everyone who tried it, liked it. It’s a nice feeling to grow and eat some of my own wheat, and not be dishing out $30 for a 50-pound bag of wheat at the store.
Wisconsin’s “Central Sands” region is home to about 200,000 acres in eight counties. It consists of sandy irrigated crops such as cranberries, sweet corn, snap beans, cabbages, peas, cucumbers, carrots and potatoes. The sand was once part of a large glacial lake; it now has a large underground aquifer to supply water to the many center-pivot irrigators, making ideal conditions for vegetable production.
Wade Bulman owns and operates a small farm of 236 acres in the west-central Driftless Area Region of western Wisconsin. He primarily grows cash-grain crops, but has a small cow-calf herd and finishes his steers.