I visited with several farmers the past two weeks. One farmer said he finished harvesting corn before deer hunting. He was happy to be finished so he didn’t need to worry about the loss of corn to the elements and wildlife. In his past experience that could be a substantial amount.
I heard a report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources that about 26 percent fewer deer were harvested opening weekend. I suspect part of the reason for the decrease was on account of all the corn still in the fields – which in many places allowed the deer to elude the hunters. Speaking of wildlife in the corn, another farmer reported a bear that ran back and forth through his corn field until he reached the last few rows. That’s when the bear stood up on its hind legs; it was taller than the corn. When the bear realized its cover was disappearing it finally took off for the creek.
Some corn was harvested this previous week for a couple of days. But this past week we have been seeing 3 to 4 inches of snow every few days which has brought harvest to a stop. One farmer I visited with reported some corn was still testing at 30 percent moisture while another farmer estimated he still had more than 300 acres to harvest. Whether more will be harvested before spring is anybody’s guess. In my memory I have not seen this much corn left in the field this late in the year.
Many farmers were busy hauling manure when they were able, trying to clean pits out for winter. I also spent one day this past week hauling some chicken litter I bought from a neighbor.
Otherwise I spent my time in the shop doing repairs. Fixing things for another year, cutting next year’s wood supply and taking care of the cattle are on my agenda until spring.
As this is my last report, I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a prosperous and less-challenging New Year.