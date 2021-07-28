From the Fields: Wade Bulman

Most second-crop hay that farmers wanted made has been put up in our area of western Wisconsin. I haven’t started doing any yet because I won’t be taking a third cutting. I would rather have a little more volume and I’m not picky about maturity because my beef cows seem to do fine without super quality.
Almost all the field corn in our area is looking good; it’s tasseled and setting ears. The only exception seems to be the organic farmers who plant late to kill their first flush of weeds and take advantage of warmer weather to allow corn a quicker start. I think a lot of the organic corn is used for silage, so fall drying in the field isn’t as important for them.
I’ve been as far as Rochester, Minnesota, and south to the Iowa border, as well as to La Crosse, Wisconsin. All crops looked really good with the exception of small spots in bean fields that suffered earlier from lack of rain. I saw some sweet corn at V3 to V4 that followed either this spring’s green beans or peas.
Small-grains harvest is in full swing. I prefer to swath my grain; the benefits are typically more straw and drier grain. The downside is if it rains, it takes longer to dry the swaths. In the past I have seen prolonged wet spells where oats will sprout in the swath and the crop lost. Fortunately that hasn’t happened to me.
I notice some farmers do both straight and swath. They take fields that are standing well with clean grain as a straight harvest, and the rest with the swather. The downside to straight combining is the stand of the grain. Wind damage that knocks down the grain allows weeds to come through, making it difficult to run the green stuff through the combine – sometimes so much it will heat in the storage bin without aeration. On the positive side for straight combining, if it rains the field dries faster than waiting for swaths to dry.
My wife was tired of paying more than $30 a bag for bread wheat, so I planted about 5 acres of hard red winter wheat – although I must say lately I’ve been having fun doing the bread-baking. It’s all about the challenge of coaxing the yeast to work hard. That bread-wheat harvest is finished and I should be able to finish my winter rye now. I haven’t started on my oats.
I’m doing quite a bit of small grain because I have no use for much hay, and I still have my contour strips. I do use no-till for my corn but I want to be as conservative as possible with my soil.
The straw is bountiful and clean; it should make quite a few bales. It was a good year for small grains. Soybeans are canopied and looking good. The weather service says our area is still abnormally dry and surrounding areas are in moderate drought. Some rain would be nice to keep things going and help the corn pollinate well.
Wade Bulman owns and operates a small farm of 236 acres in the west-central Driftless Area Region of western Wisconsin. He primarily grows cash-grain crops, but has a small cow-calf herd and finishes his steers.