The past two weeks were almost deja vu to the previous two. We had three-tenths of an inch of rain Sept. 19, followed by a wet start to the next week with another 2.25 inches by Sept. 22. The remainder of that week and all of the next were dry; consequently a lot of field work was being done. Some of the things I saw were cutting and round-baling hay, manure hauling on harvested bean ground, combining beans, baling bean residue and corn combining.
I started combining Oct. 28 on one of my flat fields next to the creek. I was halfway around when I dropped a drive wheel into a washout. After sweet-talking my wife into rescuing me, she was able to pull me out. It was the first work with the freshly repaired 4-wheel-drive tractor. It was a good thing, too, because I don't think my smaller tractors would have pulled the combine out.
Some other troubles I have heard about are both a truck and combine nearly catching fire – fortunately both were caught in the smoky and smoldering stage. Also a Deere combine with a Hillco conversion malfunctioned and stayed tilted all the way over. All could have ended poorly but thankfully none did.
The rest of the week harvest progressed without a hitch for me. I work by myself so it was pick a load, haul a load to town, repeat. The elevator was drying beans when I started but this past week they changed over to all corn drying.
Most corn coming in ranged from 20 percent to 25 percent moisture. I heard a report of 280 bushels per acre on a combine monitor. On my farm test weight on the flat ground was between 50 and 51 pounds per bushel. On the hills it’s considerably better due to the wet season.
Be careful out there as we all continue with the harvest.