As I pen this report the day after Thanksgiving, there are many many acres of corn unharvested in our area of western Wisconsin. We hauled our last load to the elevator Dec. 18.
By midweek it had warmed enough – along with 1.25 inches of rain – that all the frost was pulled out. I had no problems pushing temporary electric-fence posts in to allow the cows to glean the entire farm. Needless to say the fields were very muddy. Farmers who were able to return to harvesting were picking and choosing where they went.
Tuesday night of Thanksgiving week we had 3 to 4 inches of wet sticky snow mixed with rain. That caused problems with our electrical grid; the power was out from early Wednesday morning to that evening. After pushing snow out of the way I hooked up the generator, which hadn’t been needed in three years. We were able to resume our regular activities.
I have heard several reports from different farmers on this year’s corn crop. One farmer from southeastern Minnesota reported a 265-bushel corn yield. Another reported the best yield ever on his poorest ground. Locally one farmer reported he was unable to plant 20 acres on his farm. He had another 20 acres he shouldn’t have planted because all he did was waste the cost of seed and fertilizer.
My entire corn crop went across the scale at the elevator so I can report with some degree of accuracy. If my acres are correct, we harvested 126 bushels per acre wet. After the elevator folks took their shrink off, it figures to be 112 bushels of dry corn per acre. That’s quite disappointing compared to the past couple of years. I assume it was mostly due to the late cold spring, which hampered germination. That resulted in reduced stand and less-than-perfect weed control.
I am still very thankful for what we grew, thankful to be finished before any worse weather and thankful for a safe season with minimal breakdowns.