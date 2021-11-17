From the Fields: Wade Bulman

We had a very nice last week of October and first week of November, with dry and warm weather making for perfect harvest conditions. Farmers in our area of western Wisconsin were busy doing everything from harvesting corn and soybeans, to putting up cornstalk bedding and a limited amount of tillage. I even saw one farmer had some hay windrowed that he was working on.
It’s nice to see the rye my neighbors seeded, from what I grew and sold to them. Overall I think farmers are pleased with crop yields this year.
On our farm we were busy combining corn, with only one breakdown from equipment failure; that necessitated a trip to the nearest used-parts dealer in Durand, Wisconsin. Fortunately the dealer had the variable-speed sheave for the cleaning fan that had completely wore out on the John Deere 6620.
It seems the only bottleneck to harvesting the crop on our farm is hauling the crop to town. Because I still had a lot of medical appointments, I was very grateful for good neighbors who brought an extra tractor, grain cart and a truck to help haul corn.
We did have problems with operator error, which means me. My father says it’s more difficult to forgive yourself for doing something stupid than it is for others to forgive you. I think that’s true.
The first problem was not listening to my wife’s advice to watch where I was backing. I backed into a hole, breaking off the rear spindle. She graciously agreed to make a trip back to the used-parts dealer to buy the last one he had for my combine. I stayed home with my same good neighbors who were helping me haul corn. We were able to lift the combine up and out of the hole so it was ready for the repair part.
Back up and running with only an hour of daylight left and working into the night, Mr. Operator hit a stump he didn’t see. Fortunately it didn’t take any repair parts but did necessitate several hours of pounding, heating and welding to straighten out the bent snoot. We were able to finish the next day, which was good timing because by mid-week we had 2 and one-tenth inches of rain. That shut off all field activity around here for a while and now we’ve had snow flurries, with more snow in the forecast.
Wade Bulman owns and operates a small farm of 236 acres in the west-central Driftless Area Region of western Wisconsin. He primarily grows cash-grain crops, but has a small cow-calf herd and finishes his steers.