From the Fields: Wade Bulman

I want to thank everyone who looked at the Agri-View Facebook page and said a prayer for my Sept. 15 surgery. The past month has been one of the most difficult of my life so far. My wife, LeeAnne, and I headed for Madison, Wisconsin, the day before, taking a few side roads off the interstate to make our way past some of the cranberry bogs. We saw one bog that was flooded, but on the way home we saw several with bright-red berries waiting to be sucked up and hauled to the processing plant.
While passing through Warrens, Wisconsin, we stopped at the Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center for my last ice cream. I had cranberry delight and cranberry cheesecake; both are excellent. I visited with the ice-cream-scooper guy and learned all the ice cream is made by Ranison Ice Cream and Candy in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Ranison has been another of my go-to spots for excellent homemade ice cream. The scooper guy also said the cranberry varieties are only available at the Discovery Center.
My farm has been in limbo in the past month, with my neighbors looking after things for me while we were gone. I haven’t started harvesting any corn yet, but I did go out to pick a few ears to check the moisture.
The latest-maturity corn I planted was 95 days because my corn goes straight from the field to town. I like to minimize shrink and drying costs as much as possible. All the corn was planted between May 1 and 6, with maturities ranging from 82 days to 95 days. Moisture readings today differed from 17 percent to 20 percent. My neighbors on both sides of me have been busy harvesting, with reported average yields of 184 bushels per acre and 20 percent to 24 percent moisture.
Average yields on beans were 63 bushels per acre, with one 10-acre field yielding 73 bushels per acre. Stems reported very green due to the lack of a killing frost so far this fall. Pasture and grazing conditions continue to be excellent.
My cows are finished fall calving with no problems, for which I am grateful. My next project is to harvest some corn so my cattle can start gleaning the fields before the snow flies. I’ve had plenty of offers from my neighbors to help with the harvest but as most old farmers know, there is much satisfaction from harvesting the fruits of their labors and the Good Lord’s provision. Plus it gives me a goal for recovery.
Wade Bulman owns and operates a small farm of 236 acres in the west-central Driftless Area Region of western Wisconsin. He primarily grows cash-grain crops, but has a small cow-calf herd and finishes his steers.