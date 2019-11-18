After reading everyone’s previous field report, I realized I was the only one who didn’t report any snow. Well this time I can join everyone else and report we had about 4 inches Nov. 6. It was not sticky but enough fell that I needed to plow my driveway. It’s quite steep so I need to plow to drive the car up without becoming stuck.
I don’t like to plow snow before the ground is frozen because it makes a big mess and it’s all too easy to push expensive gravel off the edge.
Fortunately we had a couple of sunny days after the snow, which melted the snow off the corn; I was combining by the end of the week. After that it turned really cold and the ground froze hard. It’s been nice not to deal with mud.
We had a light snow midweek, which delayed me half a day, but otherwise it’s been Go-Go-Go. So far my corn has tested out at a range from 20 percent to 22.2 percent for moisture, and from 50.9 to 56 pounds test weight. The lighter numbers for test weight were from flat poorly drained fields; the best were from well-drained south-facing fields. Likewise the south-facing fields had the best test weights while the north-facing had the worst. Considering the difficult year I’m satisfied with the results so far. I heard a report that a farmer with north-slope corn tested as much as 32 percent moisture.
Most beans are finished in the area. I saw one field of hay down in the past two weeks. Quite a few farmers were making corn-stalk bales; many are hauling manure from their pits.
The lines at the two local elevators are significantly longer the past couple of days. I think everyone is anxious to be finished before winter arrives.