Well everybody fall is here. The weather is becoming cooler and the days are growing shorter. There have been some chances for frost but I haven’t seen any yet by our place, which is good.
The choppers have been hard at it the past two weeks; most silage in the area is off now. With the weather being dry for the past week everyone was able to keep running trucks in the field, which really kept the process moving. It’s sure a different sight from the past year! From the reports I’ve received it was a good year for them. I’m also starting to see the manure crews roll to suck out those pits.
I have quite a few guys putting their wheat in the ground as well. It seems to be a hot commodity with the early season we’re having. I needed to combine some high moisture this past week for a customer and to my surprise it was drier than I was expecting. The yields were about average for the grower. We only needed to do 20 acres or so, which was enough to start the combine working and tuned in. I would guess by the first week of October we will be starting dry corn. I usually like to start a little wetter than most guys in the area because I don’t like to see head shelling. I believe we’re money ahead by putting more bushels in the tank and drying it a little bit longer.
As for the soybean harvest, that’s started as well. The yields have been surprisingly decent for the dry spell we had. The weather looks to be dry this week so there should be a lot of those being cut. My beans are a good week and a half away yet so I’ll just be waiting patiently.
I need to go back to work; talk to everybody in a couple of weeks.