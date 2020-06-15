Another two weeks have come and gone. Just like that we’re halfway through June Dairy Month. A wise man once told me the older you become the faster time goes by. Boy was he right!
The past couple of weeks we have been fairly busy spraying once again. We are about 75 percent finished with posting corn and cleaning a few of those pre-fields that broke through with the dryer weather during spraying. A lot of my dairy guys have no tiled corn in after their first-crop alfalfa. So those we will just come in with some Status, atrazine and Roundup; it seems to do a really good job. The few reports I’ve had from my alfalfa growers is that the first crop they did have was pretty nice. Most of the first crop has been off for a week or so now; the co-op has been busy top-dressing.
I was able to finally go out the other night to catch up on some scouting. The corn is really coming along on the dryer areas. With the amount of rain we had, the lower wetter areas are starting to show some discolorations. The majority of the corn is ranging from V2 to V4. With the heat coming this week again I’m hoping to start our weekly tissue sampling on most fields. I have a picture of a side-by-side where the 2x2 starter wasn’t quite fully on; boy it sure does justify its place. There’s a whole leaf-collar difference and just a much-healthier look. Our plan is to tissue-test and then we will start to side-dress according to what the deficiencies are and where we want our levels to be.
Most beans I’ve looked at are V2-V4. They are starting to nodulate and should really begin to take off. I’m thinking if the weather stays nice we will begin to start the majority of our post beans this week.
Let’s hope the drowning rains slow for a while to give things a chance to breathe and dry. As for my relay wheat, it’s coming along really nice. It’s all headed out and just starting to flower. I’m hoping to find time to spray my Caramba before it’s too far gone.
That’s all I have for this week; talk to everyone next time.