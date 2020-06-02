Good afternoon everyone. I was able to sneak away from repairs for a minute to let everyone know what’s been going on. In the previous article I wrote we had just received 2.5 inches of rain. As I’m writing this article we had just received another 3.5 inches. Let me tell you there sure is a lot of water standing.
We were able to finish planting Wednesday before the rain came in. It sure is a good feeling to be finished. This year we switched to 100 percent no-till except where we planted new seeding.
With the amount of rain we’ve received I’m really happy with how things are looking. I would say 95 percent of everything in my area is planted. A few guys have a couple of acres of corn to go in yet after first-crop alfalfa and also some beans to finish.
Along with planting we have been busy busy busy trying to keep up with the sprayer. We are caught up as of now, or at least until the phone rings again. So far I can’t complain about the spring we’ve had, except for the large amount of rainfalls at one time.
I’ve had a few guys ask me about starting a second pass on beans already. It’s hard to imagine that because the past two years we were just starting to plant at this time. Spraying second pass this early on beans makes me kind of nervous. The beans sat in the ground for a while before they came up so there’s not a lot of foliage to shade the ground yet. I’m afraid if we lay our second pass down this early we are going to run out of residual before the beans are fully able to canopy.
I’ve heard a few reports of producers finding waterhemp starting to pop up already but I haven’t personally seen any. It’s starting to be warm enough that growers should start to keep an eye out. That’s all for this week. I’ll talk to you all soon.