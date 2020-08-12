Zac
Hey all another two weeks have come and passed in this crazy year of 2020. We have finished cutting all our wheat finally and have some interesting results. Overall I’d rate my success 70 percent with a lot of room to learn.
The strips only averaged 45 bushels compared to the monocrop portion that averaged 65 bushels. I would say I easily left 10-15 bushels out in the field though as I wasn’t able to cut low enough without clipping too many beans. Some parts of the field I was seeing as many as 80 bushels, but also as few as 30 bushels in the lows. I have a long list of changes to make for next year to make the system work better and be more profitable.
The beans have already stood back up for the most part. I cut the wheat and two days later we had a nice rain on them, which really helped. In the meantime I also did some strips of fungicide on the beans right away to see if we can protect the open wounds caused by the cutter bar and tires.
On the profitability side I think we will be even compared to just my average soybean yield. One opportunity I missed out on is the demand for straw this year. I can’t even count how many people I’ve had to turn down that were asking for straw.
I plan to seed a cover crop of some sort into the headlands of the field where it was monocropped to keep living organisms and microbes working for me. The plan is to cut the beans when ready and hopefully have enough time to seed a cover on the rest of the field and prep for corn next year.
As for the corn and bean crop for this year things are still looking well. Most corn fields I’ve seen are just finishing pollination and entering into grain fill. Let’s all hope the moisture keeps coming, along with the sunlight to really make those kernels heavy. I believe for the guys that have done everything right so far there will be some outstanding yields out in the countryside come fall.