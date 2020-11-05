Another two weeks have come and gone; harvest rolls on. The past few weeks have been full of late nights and early mornings keeping the dryer running. We bought a new-to-us dryer this past fall but then decided not to set it up due to last-minute complications. This is our first fall with it and it sure feels like we are actually doing something. It also helps that the corn is coming in way drier than the previous year. We all remember that nightmare.
I’ve been hearing anything from 150 to 250 for yields so far. I’ve been seeing a lot of poor stand counts in lower parts of the field where the rains early on hurt us. There has also been a fair amount of fields starting to lodge and go down on growers. The extremely windy weather we have been having is not helping things. Growers should go out to evaluate the fields that are lodging worse than others and plan their harvest accordingly.
The year 2020 has been decent but it still brought challenges. Soybeans are mostly finished except for a few outliers here and there. Yields I’ve been hearing are about average for most growers. I think we were all expecting more from the way they looked all summer. The month or so dry spell we had took a lot of bushels away from us. The price is still stabilized at a decent level so that helps things.
There has been a lot of tillage being done without any mud so hopefully we start returning to a good base to start with in spring. Well I need to run; the trucks are almost empty. I hope you all have a good couple of weeks.