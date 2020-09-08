Wow! How is it September already? Time flies when you’re having fun I guess. The past few weeks have been relatively slow for me. It seems like there’s always busy work to be done but nothing too major.
We finally had some rain this past week. I think we’ve had about 2 inches. It seemed to help some of the later-maturity corn but I think the damage was already done. The beans seemed to take it pretty hard as well. What I’ve been finding is the top pods have aborted and the overall size of the beans were affected the most.
I’ve been finding some sudden death syndrome in a few fields as well. Some varieties of soybeans tolerate the disease better than others. The odd thing about the disease is that we start to see symptoms this time of year but the actual infection happens before the seed is out of the ground. It’s usually caused by early-season stress such as severe compaction and ponding from heavy rains. Studies have also correlated the soybean cyst nematode count to sudden death syndrome. When driving around to look at fields start to make notes about those areas in order to address the issue when planning to plant beans back in that field. I’m always thinking about what things we can change for next year to better ourselves.
There hasn’t been a lot of silage harvested yet but the choppers are going. I think this weekend and into next week that will change. I’ve been hearing moistures all across the board so far – anywhere from mid-70s to low-60s. The seed-company reps hand-harvested my silage plot today so it will be interesting to receive the results back from that.
The grain corn is maturing along as well. A neighbor of mine planted some early-day corn and from the road I can see cobs really starting to dry down. The plant is still nice, green and healthy, which is contradicting what we normally see. In reality this is the best though, as it allows the plant to pack the kernels with as much energy as possible. It will be interesting to hear what the test weight will be.
I plan on starting to plant some wheat so that should keep me out of trouble. I hope everyone had a nice long weekend and we’ll talk next time.