Hey all sorry I missed you last time! The past month has been super busy for us. A lot of beans have come off, wheat has been planted and corn has come off as well.
Some guys are completely finished with tillage – and everything else already as well. The old joke is farmers find a way to complain about something but for our area this year we have been blessed. The weather has been extremely forgiving, and yields and prices have been an improvement from years past. The majority of bean yields have been averaging anywhere from 45 to 60 bushels. Yes there have been some outliers on both sides, with some reports at 70 bushels and some at 35 bushels. Most of the guys I’ve talked to plan to sell them right off the field. The price is at a profitable level for them and there isn’t much incentive to store them into the winter.
I have seen a lot more guys put wheat in this year than normal. I can’t blame them because the price of wheat is attractive at the moment and there’s always a need for straw. It will be interesting to see what the local basis does come summer with all these extra acres.
Switching to corn, the corn harvest is starting to steam ahead; growers are finding a quite-nice surprise. It’s dry!! We picked a 95-day and 97-day hybrid planted in late April. The moisture was anywhere from 18 percent to 22 percent. I’ve also heard some corn that’s as dry as 14 percent to 15 percent. That will really save on the drying bill. The yields have been all across the board so far. They’ve been field-dependent as well as affected by how much early rain was received. I’ve seen quite a bit of thin stands that are really knocking the bushels off. So far I’ve been hearing anywhere from 150-bushel to 200-bushel averages, which is a big swing. As for test weights those seem to be normal – anywhere from 54 to 57.
I need to go back to work before I’m fired! Until next time, have a good harvest.