The summer seems to be flying by. The warm temperatures are pushing this crop right along. I don’t see any reason why the corn shouldn’t be knee-high by the Fourth of July, especially because the majority of it is already there or even higher.
With the corn stretching its height a lot of guys have been asking to start Y-Dropping. This past week has been full of rain; we’ve received more than 3 inches of rain. Even though the corn is stretching it’s also showing some impurities. A lot of corn is showing nitrogen deficiencies.
But I challenge growers to look further. Go pull a tissue sample to see what’s really going on. Most times sulfur is the issue. Sulfur-deficient corn will also affect the plant’s ability to take up nitrogen. So just going out and adding nitrogen will more than likely just put a bandaid on a bigger issue. We try to achieve a 5:1 N to S ratio when side dressing. During that time I’ll also add micros if the tissue test shows a deficiency.
On another note the beans are branching out as well. With the summer solstice happening this past week how many growers have flowering beans? I haven’t seen any by me yet but I’m sure they’re out there. One thing I have seen is water-hemp pressure coming on strong. With the Ninth District Circuit Court overturning the use of over-the-top dicamba herbicides such as Engenia, Extendimax and Fexapan, it’s going to be a difficult battle against resistant weeds. Growers who have already purchased and received those herbicides are still legally able to spray them for this year. I’ll be using any inventory I have.
For non-tolerant beans we’ve decided to use Flexstar. I’m hoping with enough crop oil and surfactants the water hemp will be controlled.
Well the rain has missed us; I better go back to work. Thanks for reading.