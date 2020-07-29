Boy the time sure flies when you’re always working. We have been busy spraying fungicide on corn and beans, Y dropping and have just started to cut some wheat.
Most guys have been done with second crop now for a week or so at least; the reports I’ve heard are that it went well. We’ve been spraying for leafhoppers in the alfalfa. Most of the issues have been in new-seeding fields but there has been quite a few in established fields as well.
The majority of corn is beginning pollination time now so it’s critical we keep having some moisture. I’ve been hearing reports of some stalk-strength issues already but so far the year is looking to be a good year for disease. I recommend putting a fungicide on both corn and beans. We’ve been seeing excellent payback above and beyond our investment. I know I can’t afford to give up any dollars this year, can you?
Most beans are starting to reach that R3 stage where they will start to put pods on. It’s also starting to be a critical time to receive moisture for beans so they can fill pods without aborting them.
On the wheat spectrum we’ve cut about 40 acres so far and we’re surprised with the yield. The field averaged 80 bushels, which isn’t great but the grower was more than satisfied given the circumstances this past fall. The test weight was good at 58 pounds and the moisture was right about 14.
The plan is to start on my first relay crop of wheat this week. I’m hoping the wheat does 65 bushels; that’s my goal. I need to give credit to John Kutz for the idea. I stumbled upon him scrolling Twitter one day and just thought it was a neat concept. I’ll hopefully have some pictures and yield data to show next. Have a great week.