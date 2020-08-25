Hey everyone, Zac here again. I’m a little hesitant to use the word dry because I know what the past few years have been like. But we farmers always have something to say about it. It’s starting to become dry out here. The last measurable rain we had was my last report, and that only amounted to about a half-inch.
The corn and beans are both starting to show quite a bit of stress; I believe we’re starting to take some yield off the table. On the corn side I’m seeing some tip-back. The plants aren’t quite rolled up to pineapples yet but if it stays as hot and sunny as it has been harvest will be starting prematurely. The weather forecasters were calling for rain a week ago Saturday, but it never came. I went out Monday to apply another shot of Priaxor on my corn to help mitigate some stress and keep the nutrients flowing. So far it looks to be working.
Once again it was supposed to rain this past Saturday so we’ll see if I’ll be back out again this week. The silage guys I’ve talked to say it will be anywhere from a week to two weeks for them to start. I just hope we are able to retain some kernel depth and test weight with the dry weather. Only time will tell I guess.
As for the soybeans I’m starting to see a lot of those top pods abort with the amount of stress they’re under. As the weeks roll on some of the early-maturity beans are showing signs of leaves changing. At this rate it won’t be long until the combines are starting to roll.
As for us, it seems there is never a slow time of the year anymore. I’m still busy with paperwork that has been neglected for too long. Plot tours and planning for next year have started as well; the list of things to change is becoming long.
I’m wondering how many producers are talking to seed dealers already and starting to look at different corn or soybean options. There are a lot of different platforms out there. I believe they all have a place but it’s going to take a well-followed plan to keep everything straight.
All the wheat and oats are out in the area. A few guys have started planting cover crops, and fixing and removing tree lines. It seems there is always something to do around the farm.
That brings me to the end for this week. Have a safe week and pray for rain!