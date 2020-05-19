Hey guys it’s Zac here again. The past two weeks have exploded here! Planting has been full-steam for everybody. Iʼve been talking to a lot of customers from around the area and most are 100 percent done.
We started planting this past week as well and were able to finish relay beans and mono-crop beans. With the rain that was coming in this past weekend our spray customers took priority over my own acres so Iʼll finish corn this week. The rain was much-needed in my eyes to activate those pre-emergents. Well Iʼm going to catch up on some paperwork; happy planting until next time!