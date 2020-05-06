The past few weeks have surely been picking up. We had a nice mild winter for the most part.
I’ve been busy putting together and delivering seed orders during the past two weeks. With the weather turning around, myself and many others are optimistic about planting the 2020 crop. There has been quite a bit of new seeding going in the ground already, and a few acres of corn and beans as well.
I’ve been finding quite a bit of alfalfa winterkill. I guess it was to be expected with the kind of year 2019 was in our area. Letʼs all hope for a better 2020 to help increase those forage inventories.
I’ve fielded a lot of calls from farmers lately, asking if itʼs too early to plant corn. My answer is to remember that soil temperatures need to be 50 degrees for corn to germinate. For me the temperatures are still a bit cold to plant corn yet. I like to see everything emerge within a 24-hour time span from the first emerged plant. I believe a nice even stand is the start for better yields.
Well I need to return to answering grower calls and to finish readying the planter. Have a safe and healthy planting season; see you next time.