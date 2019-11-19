Like many farmers the University of Wisconsin-Bean Team still has soybeans sitting in the field. Both locations have not been fit to run since maturity. Fond du Lac had 7 inches of snow piled on top of standing water. But once fields freeze and we can go back after the crop, there are a few things to consider.
- Call and mail – i.e. paper trail – A producer needs to contact his or her crop-insurance agent to let them know the crop may not be out of the field before the deadline.
- Take what’s available – Soybeans don’t “store” well in the field through the winter. Shatter and seed quality degradation may lead to an unmarketable crop if taken in the spring.
- Set the combine – Check it often if running snow through the housing. The cold temperatures may be to our advantage because snow should move easier.
- Header shatter will be an issue – Be sure to set the combine to manage flow. Remember that every four seeds per square foot on the ground equates to about a bushel in yield loss.
- Double-check combine moisture -- Use another device to verify correct moisture because cold weather will wreak havoc with sensors. We pulled beans and they were 16.4 percent.
- Call ahead and around – Verify what elevators will take in terms of moisture content. Some elevators are assigning a wet bin to assist farmers in harvest.
- Don’t harvest and store – Don’t store wet beans on the farm. I have heard some coffee-shop talk about cutting and “freeze-blasting the soybean seed.” That’s a bad idea.
- Don’t use too much heat – It appears 100 degrees is about the correct temperature to minimize splits.
Visit calumet.extension.wisc.edu or email amber.obrien@wisc.edu for more information.