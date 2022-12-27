Future of farming – learn how

Where will our nation find the next generation of farmers? How will young people come to love the land? And if young people are interested in farming, how can they come to know successful farmers and learn from them?
One way folks can learn about farming and connect with farmers for practical experience is through the online internship hub run by the National Center for Appropriate Technology’s “Appropriate Technology Transfer for Rural Areas” program. It’s now just called ATTRA.
“ATTRA is the National Sustainable Agriculture Information Service, a farm-bill-authorized program that started in 1987,” said Margo Hale, ATTRA program director. “For 35 years it has been providing trusted, practical information for farmers and ranchers across the country. As a farm-bill-authorized program ATTRA is funded through the (U.S. Department of Agriculture).
“We develop educational resources to provide information to farmers and ranchers – publications, videos, podcasts, webinars, a web-based farmer’s forum and databases that include our internship hub. We also have technical specialists to help answer questions and provide one-on-one technical assistance. Folks can call us, chat us or email us. Our specialists have expertise on a host of topics – crops, soils, livestock and marketing. Our staff can answer questions on anything related to farms or ranching. We also have workshops and training. We’re here to serve farmers, ranchers, farm educators and organizations. We can help when folks are getting started in farming or improving their operations.”
Farmers and ranchers who want interns, and folks who want to learn about farming or ranching through hands-on internships, can connect through ATTRA.
“For people seeking interns or internships, a great place to look is the ATTRA Internship Hub,” Hale said. “The ATTRA Internship Hub is a self-listing database. On our website it looks like a map with a bunch of pins. If you’re a farmer or rancher, and you have an opportunity for an intern, you can input your information into the hub. (Entries on the database list) location, what is produced, the type of internship opportunity, timeframe, pay rate, lodging and other benefits.
“We find that our internship hub is used extensively by folks who are looking to get started in farming and ranching. They are looking for educational experiences; they want to learn. They want to farm. When folks contact us about getting into farming the first thing we tell them is that they need to get connected to a farm or ranch to get some hands-on experience.
“People need to learn from experienced farmers. They can get their feet wet without taking the risk of starting an operation of their own. We encourage folks to pursue an internship, an apprenticeship or another connection to a farm. People access the database and look for opportunities by state or crop. If you want to start a flower farm you can see if there is a flower-farm internship available on the database.
“Farmers offering internships should ensure they are following all labor laws in their state; the laws vary from state to state. Generally a farm should at least provide minimum wage, with some exceptions in some university or apprenticeship programs. Besides paying interns it’s important to have clear expectations. Farmers need to understand their own personality and how they like to work with people. Sometimes farmers don’t like to work with other people and that is why they are farmers.
“Interns are on a farm to learn; they will make mistakes. They aren’t going to do things the same as the farmer does things. There is a learning curve. Being open to the experience and having realistic expectations is important. A farmer might be able to do things faster or more efficiently. But (an internship) is an opportunity for someone to learn, and then take that knowledge and implement it in the future on their own farm. We have seen internships where people are a great fit and the intern becomes a part of that farm – an employee.
“Having a clear understanding of what you need an intern to do is essential. With what tasks will they be involved? Will they be involved in manual labor? Marketing? Having the answers worked out before an intern comes onto your farm is very important.
“There is a farm near me that has used our internship hub for many years. They have found dozens of interns (on the hub). They are incredible farmers, very knowledgeable. Many of their interns have gone on to run successful farms of their own. Those interns gained skills and knowledge working on that farm. They gleaned information from those experienced farmers.
“We need new farmers. We need people coming into farming all the time. We can capture the knowledge and experience from successful farmers, and pass it on to the next generation through internships.”
Riley J. Clare has interned on farms to gain practical experience.
“The thing that has been transformational for me has been the relationships,” Clare said. “Having the chance to tap into an established network and knowledge has also been helpful. Because an intern is often on a farm short-term, you can have many different experiences in different places. Then you can bring the knowledge you’ve gained along to apply it in new contexts. It’s a blend of being able to move and still be at home on a farm.
Hale said, “At ATTRA we are here to help you. Our staff want nothing more than to help farmers and ranchers. Anyone wishing information on getting started in farming, or who wants to connect with other farmers, or who wants training opportunities can reach out to us. We will connect them.”
The next generation of farmers are all around us. But like seeds they need to be placed in fertile soil and be nurtured. By using an online tool like the ATTRA Internship Hub those perspective farmers of tomorrow can gain experience from successful farmers.
Visit attra.ncat.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.