Kubota has removed the curtains from a new futuristic electric tractor to help celebrate the Japanese company’s 130th anniversary.
It’s been 50 years since Kubota exhibited its first concept tractor at the Japan World Exposition held in 1970 in Osaka. The 1970s “dream” tractor displayed advanced technologies for that time such as superior functionality, great driver comfort and easier operability.
Now the machinery giant has done it again, unveiling its X tractor in time for its big birthday bash. Equipped with artificial intelligence and electrification technology, the 2020 “dream tractor” is a completely autonomous tractor that represents the future of farming as seen by Kubota. The company wants to achieve a completely autonomous operation based on various data such as weather data and growth rates. The environmental data obtained by tractors in operation can be automatically shared with other machines at the site to realize a centrally managed efficient operation.
Based 100 percent on electric power from a combination of lithium-ion batteries and solar batteries, the new tractor aims to be environmentally friendly with zero emissions. It’s a four-wheeled crawler tractor, which achieves stable autonomous driving even on wet fields and uneven terrains.
The four-wheeled crawler changes its shape to maintain tractor height at the optimal level, thus performing in various processes. For jobs that need high traction, the contact area with the ground can be increased by lowering the tractor height in order to lower its center of gravity. On the flip side, when operating above crops for their management, clearance from the ground can be adjusted by increasing the tractor height.
An in-wheel motor makes it possible to arbitrarily change the rotation speed of the four crawlers – front, rear, right and left – to achieve a small turning radius for autonomous operation on various types of land.
