The genome of the newly discovered soybean gall midge recently was sequenced by graduate students at the University of Minnesota. The small fly has been found in major soybean-producing states in the Midwest.
Management of the pest has been difficult because scientists have a limited understanding of its biology. Genome sequencing can give stakeholders a greater understanding of the insect’s biology. It also can provide tools for detection and identification.
The first whole genome of the soybean gall midge was sequenced and published by students enrolled in Comparative Animal Genomics class taught by Christopher Faulk, an associate professor in the University of Minnesota-Department of Animal Science. With Faulk's guidance students performed analyses and contributed to the writing of the research study. They shared three main points.
• The genome of the soybean gall midge is about 200 million nucleotide bases. That’s less than one-tenth the size of the human genome.
• Their assembly of the sequence has one of the greatest completeness levels for a gall midge fly genome and might serve as a guide for studies of related insects.
• The pest is spreading rapidly in the Midwest and their public genome will advance research towards containing it.
The group of 10 students extracted deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – from soybean gall midges collected from a farm in Rock County, Minnesota. They sequenced the insect’s genome in one semester using a commercially available portable long-read sequencer. The students created the genome for a fraction of the cost of typical sequencing, which can be in the millions of dollars.
The soybean gall midge genome will provide a resource for ongoing and future research focused on the biology, genetics, evolution and management of the pest and other gall midges.
The study was published in G3: Genes, Genomes, Genetics. Visit academic.oup.com – search for “genome of soybean gall midge” – for more information.