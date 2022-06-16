Gene-editing produces vitamin D

Tomatoes gene-edited to produce vitamin D could be a simple innovation to address a global health problem. Researchers at the United Kingdom’s John Innes Centre used gene-editing technology to turn off a specific molecule in the plant’s genome. That increased provitamin D3 in both tomato fruit and leaves. Provitamin D3 was then converted to vitamin D3 through exposure to UVB, an ultraviolet-ray light.
The biofortified crop could help people with vitamin D insufficiency, a growing issue linked to greater risk of cancer, dementia and many causes of mortality. Studies also have shown that vitamin D insufficiency is linked to increased severity of infection by COVID-19.
Tomatoes naturally contain one of the building blocks of vitamin D3 – called provitamin D3 or 7-dehydrocholesterol – at low levels in their leaves. Provitamin D3 doesn’t normally accumulate in ripe tomato fruits.
Researchers used clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – CRISPR-Cas9 – gene editing to make revisions to the genetic code of tomato plants so that provitamin D3 accumulates in the fruit. The leaves of the edited plants contained as much as 600 one-millionth of a gram of provitamin D3 per gram of dry weight. The recommended daily intake of vitamin D is 10 one-millionth of a gram for adults.
Tomato leaves are usually waste material. But leaves of gene-edited plants could be used for the manufacture of vegan-friendly vitamin D3 supplements or for food fortification.
Researchers previously studied how 7-dehydrocholesterol is used in the fruit to make molecules. They found that a particular enzyme – Sl7-DR2 – is responsible for converting it into other molecules. The John Innes Centre researchers used CRISPR-Cas 9 to switch off that enzyme in tomato so that 7-dehydrocholesterol accumulates in the fruit.
They measured how much 7-dehydrocholesterol there was in the leaves and fruits of the gene-edited tomato plants. They found there was a substantial increase in levels of 7-dehydrocholesterol in both the leaves and fruit of the gene-edited plants. It accumulates in both the flesh and peel of tomatoes.
The researchers then tested whether the 7-dehydrocholesterol in the gene-edited plants could be converted to vitamin D3 by shining UVB light on leaves and sliced fruit for one hour. They found it did and was quite effective.
After treatment with UVB light to turn the 7-dehydrocholesterol into Vitamin D3, one tomato contained levels of vitamin D equivalent to two medium-sized eggs or 28 grams of tuna. Both foods are recommended dietary sources of vitamin D.
Vitamin D in ripe fruit might be increased further by extended exposure to UVB, for example during sun-drying, the research showed.
Blocking the enzyme in the tomato had no effect on growth, development or yield of the plants. Other closely related plants such as eggplant, potato and pepper have the same biochemical pathway so the method could be applied across those vegetable crops.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has helped highlight the issue of vitamin D insufficiency and its impact on our immune function and general health,” said Jie Li, a postdoctoral scientist in plant science at the John Innes Centre and first author of the study. “Provitamin D-enriched tomatoes offer a plant-based source of vitamin D. That’s great news for people adopting a plant-rich, vegetarian or vegan diet, and for the growing number of people worldwide suffering from vitamin D insufficiency.”
The study was published in "Nature Plants." Visit nature.com -- and search for "biofortified tomatoes" -- for more information.