Gene regulates corn-root angle

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. – The discovery of a gene that regulates the angle of root growth in corn may enable the breeding of deeper-rooting crops. That would enhance corn’s ability to take up nitrogen, according to a team of researchers, led by Pennsylvania State University.
The gene, called ZmCIPK15 – a moniker indicating where it’s located in the genome and how it functions – was found to be missing in a naturally occurring mutant corn line that grows roots at steeper angles. The researchers identified the gene using statistical analysis of a genome-wide set of genetic variants in different plant lines. That helped them see what genes are associated with a trait.
Identifying a gene that controls the angle of root growth in corn – influencing the depth to which roots forage – is important because deeper roots have greater ability to capture nitrogen, according to research team leader Jonathan Lynch, a professor of plant science at Penn State. Corn with an enhanced ability to take up nitrogen has implications for the environment, economy and food security, he said.
“The biggest energy, economic and environmental cost of growing corn in the United States is nitrogen fertilizer,” Lynch said. “More than half of the nitrogen fertilizer applied to corn is never even taken up.”
In Africa where people are more dependent on corn for food, soils are nitrogen deficient and farmers can’t afford to buy fertilizer even if it’s available. Deeper-rooting corn would help poor countries harvest more food with the limited amount of nitrogen they have, Lynch said.
To find the gene regulating the angle of roots, researchers screened about 500 lines of corn in a four-year period in South Africa. Field experiments and greenhouse experiments at Penn State were then conducted to confirm the phenotype of the mutant and wild-type plants and to test the functional utility of changes in root angle for nitrogen capture.
Roots of selected plants were excavated and measured to validate the functional importance of the ZmCIPK15 gene. It caused about a 10-degree change in root angle, said Hannah Schneider, former postdoctoral scholar at Penn State and now a faculty member at Wageningen University in the Netherlands.
“Along with enhanced deep-nitrogen acquisition, we expected to see the steeper growth angle of cipk15 mutants’ roots would result in better performance in drought,” she said. “In our experiments, it didn’t translate to improved plant-water status. But that only may be because we have difficulty simulating drought conditions in Pennsylvania.”
Steeper root-growth angle markedly improved nitrogen capture, the researchers found. In field studies with suboptimal nitrogen availability, the cipk15 mutant with steeper growth angles had 18 percent greater shoot biomass and 29 percent greater shoot nitrogen accumulation compared to the wild type after 70 days of growth.
Lynch said he was surprised by the outcome.
“It's quite unusual, when you knock something out, that the plant gets better,” he said. “Because plants are like finely tuned machines.
“You take a gene out of that finely tuned machine, you don't expect it to work better. But this shows if you knock out the single gene, you'll have deeper roots and better nitrogen capture. For America, here's a way to reduce a major cost and environmental impact from corn production. For Africa, the discovery could result in better corn yields that will reduce food insecurity. The discovery may support the discovery of genes regulating steeper root angles for other cereal plants such as sorghum and pearl millet.”
The study involved researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Nottingham and the University of Georgia. It recently was published in “Plant, Cell and Environment.” Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "ZmCIPK15" for more information.
Jeff Mulhollem is a science writer for the Pennsylvania State University.