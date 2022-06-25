Genome-editing power boosted

A method to edit multiple genes in plants while simultaneously changing the expression of other genes recently was developed by scientists from the University of Maryland-College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Called the “CRISPR-Combo” the tool is expected to enable genetic-engineering combinations that can be used to improve plant breeding.
The benefits of manipulating more than one gene at a time can outweigh the benefits of any one manipulation on its own. For example imagine a blight raging through wheat fields, threatening farmer livelihoods and food security. If scientists could remove a blight-susceptible gene from the wheat and simultaneously turn on genes that shorten the plant’s life cycle and increase seed production, they could rapidly produce blight-resistant wheat before the disease could do much damage. That’s the type of engineering that Yiping Qi and his team demonstrated. Qi is an associate professor in the department of plant science and landscape architecture at the University of Maryland.
Qi and his team had previously developed new clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat – CRISPR – methods to simultaneously regulate gene expression and edit multiple genes. But to develop CRISPR-Combo they needed to establish that they could perform both of those functions in parallel without negative consequences. They demonstrated that using tomato and rice cells.
“As a proof of concept, we showed we could knock out gene A and activate gene B without accidentally crossing over and knocking out gene B or upregulating Gene A,” Qi said.
The researchers then tested CRISPR-Combo on rockcress – orArabidopsis. The researchers edited a gene that makes the plant more herbicide resistant while activating a gene that causes early flowering and produces seeds more quickly. The result was an herbicide-resistant rockcress plant that yielded eight generations in one year rather than the ordinary four.
The researchers then demonstrated how CRISPR-Combo could improve efficiency in plant breeding using tissue cultures from poplar trees. Scientists genetically modify stem cells from plant tissue that can grow into full plants. When those plants mature and produce seeds, the seeds will carry on the genetic modifications.
Some plants are better at regenerating from tissue cultures than others. That makes the step the single largest bottleneck in genetic engineering of crops. For some plants the success rate is just 1 percent.
The researchers addressed the bottleneck by first editing a few traits in poplar cells. Then they activated three genes that promote plant-tissue regeneration.
“We showed in poplars that our new method could offer a solution to the tissue regeneration bottleneck, dramatically increasing the efficiency of genetic engineering,” Qi said.
Growing genetically engineered plants from tissue culture currently requires the addition of growth hormones, which activate growth-promoting genes. The researchers shortcut the process in rice by directly activating the genes with the CRISPR-Combo. The result was gene-edited rice from tissue cultures that didn’t require hormone supplementation. The researchers found that tissue cultures grown with their method expressed more of the edited gene than tissue grown using hormones.
Now that the researchers have demonstrated the CRISPR-Combo method works in a variety of plants for multiple purposes, they intend to conduct experiments in citrus, carrots and potatoes. That will test the method’s viability in a fruit, vegetable and staple crop. They’re also working to create an herbicide-resistant golden rice with enhanced nutritional content as well as red rice with increased antioxidants.
The research recently was published in Nature Plants. Visit nature.com -- and search for “CRISPR-Combo” -- and agnr.umd.edu -- and search for "genome editing power" for more information.
Kimbra Cutlip is the assistant program director in communications at the University of Maryland-College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.