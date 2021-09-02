Genome-mapping effort could lead to improved corn

The newly assembled genomes of 26 genetic lines of corn illustrate the crop’s genetic diversity. The genomes also lay the groundwork for better understanding of what genetic mechanisms account for crop traits favored by farmers.
The mapping of the genomes was a team effort co-led by the Kelly Dawe, a professor of plant biology and genetics at the University of Georgia. Using the genomes as references, plant scientists can better select for genes likely to lead to better crop yields or stress tolerance.
“For much of the modern genetic era we relied on a single genome and compared everything else to it,” Dawe said. “We’ve learned that one genome doesn’t have all the genes. As a community we’ve been slowly trying to shift our approach to include multiple references. Our goal was to shift all of maize genomics in one large leap from one reference to 26.”
Dawe worked on the project with a team that included Matthew Hufford, first author on the paper and an associate professor of ecology, evolution and organismal biology at Iowa State University.
It started with one genetic line
The first corn genome to be mapped was the genetic line known as B73, a line developed at Iowa State and completed in 2009. Since then it has served as the primary reference genome for corn, with a handful of additional genome assemblies becoming available only in the past few years. That means scientists have a limited understanding of genetic sequences in other corn genomes that aren’t present in B73.
But the 26 genomes mapped in the new study encompass a wide range of genetic diversity, covering everything from popcorn to sweet corn to field corn from various geographical and environmental conditions. That provides more reference data for scientists searching for genetic targets that could lead to better crop performance.
The sheer genetic diversity present in corn created major hurdles for the assembly of the new genomes, Hufford said. Eighty-five percent of the corn genome is composed of transposable elements, or patterns that repeat throughout the genome. Hufford compared those transposable elements to a jigsaw puzzle in which the majority of pieces are a single color. Repetition makes it difficult to determine how the parts fit together.
“If you can’t find a unique color or shape that tells you where to put the puzzle piece, you’re in a world of hurt,” Hufford said. “But if you see slightly larger puzzle pieces with unique features, that simplifies the process.”
A lot of data to crunch
“The first genome was invaluable, providing an initial parts list and partial wiring diagram,” said Doreen Ware, an adjunct associate professor and research scientist in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Center in Cold Spring Harbor, New York. “But we knew it wasn’t complete. It was critical to develop other genome references to understand the genetic architecture and other important agricultural traits.”
The project’s primary challenge was the enormity of the data and the difficulty of integrating it into a single resource in the allotted two-year time frame between funding in January 2018 to initial release in January 2020, Dawe said. “Long-read” sequencing technology developed in 2018 was the “special sauce” that enabled the team to assemble the genomes with accuracy.
“The massive sequencing effort required the simultaneous efforts of four public-sequencing facilities in four states,” Dawe said. “We worked with private industry to conduct a lot of the computational work.”
Dawe’s laboratory provided expertise in the regions of the genome that lie between genes. Researchers interpreted the sequences of the centromeres, attachment domains that move chromosomes during cell division. Led by Jonathan Gent, a senior research associate, the University of Georgia researchers also were responsible for the deoxyribonucleic acid-methylation analysis and annotation, where they identified all the parts of the genome that turn genes on and off.
Pan-genome reference created
“All maize breeding activities require complete genomes,” Dawe said. “Every useful trait is directly referenced to genes, like a page number. The process is vastly more accurate when there are more genomes available. We have created a pan-genome reference that has more than doubled the number of ‘referenceable’ genes.”
The data have been integrated into the maizeGDB resource, which is funded by the USDA. The results will be accessible to all maize researchers for decades to come.
“The effect on maize will be immediate, and the effect on other crops will be apparent in the next few years as other major-crop genetics communities strive to meet the new standard we have set for maize,” Dawe said.
The research recently was published in Science. Visit science.sciencemag.org and "26 diverse maize genomes" for more information.
Allyson Mann is the editor of "Research Magazine" at the University of Georgia's Office of Research.