WHITEWATER, Wis. – When dairy farmers were forced to dump milk in spring 2020 due to COVID-19 and the subsequent shutdown of food-service markets, many people wanted to support the farmers – rural and urban residents alike. One way people showed their concern was by purchasing “Support Wisconsin Dairy” signs, says Elizabeth Katzman, 17, vice-president of the Whitewater FFA and daughter of dairy farmers Wes and Katy Katzman.
Elizabeth launched a sign campaign in April. In just a few days she sold 100 signs. In the following weeks she raised $10,000 – having sold about 900 signs at $10 each. She also collected donations. She used the proceeds to purchase dairy products that she donates on a monthly basis to both The Community Space in Whitewater and the Whitewater Community Food Pantry.
In July she donated 125 quarts of ice cream made by Sassy Cow Creamery of Columbus, Wisconsin. In August she donated 125 bags of cheese curds produced by Hill Valley Dairy of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
“I was impressed that Elizabeth sold 100 signs immediately and that she went on to raise $10,000,” said Kay Robers of The Community Space. “She’s such a go-getter.”
Robers said even as a junior-high student Elizabeth showed a spirt of giving; she volunteered to sort clothes donations for a local church.
The Community Space accepts donations and gives away clothes, furniture and housewares. The organization has a shopping-style food pantry. It doesn’t place any income or residency requirements on the people it serves, Robers said.
“We only ask how many people there are in their household and their zip code,” she said.
The Community Space primarily serves people in Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. In an average month 620 families use the food pantry; an average of 2,057 people per month are served by the pantry, Robers said. In an average month the organization gives out more than 8,500 pounds of food. It purchases food from Feeding America.
Because the organization hadn’t had much refrigerator space it couldn’t store dairy products. But that changed in July when the Whitewater Community Foundation provided COVID-19 relief funding to a few community organizations. The Community Space received funding to purchase a used walk-in cooler and a used walk-in freezer. That enabled it to store and distribute dairy donations from Elizabeth and other sources, Robers said.
The Whitewater Community Food Pantry is considered to be the largest food pantry in Walworth County. About 440 families were served in the past year. About 7,870 individuals came to the pantry in 2018, according to the organization.
In September 2020 the Whitewater organizations received a total of 1,000 pounds of Wisconsin-grown russet potatoes. Alsum Farms & Produce of Friesland, Wisconsin, donated the potatoes to the “Support Wisconsin Dairy” campaign.
“We’ve always believed in and valued giving back to our local communities,” said Christine Lindner, Alsum’s marketing manager. “We’ve worked for the past two decades with many regional and local food banks, food pantries, civic organizations and community organizations such as the FFA.”
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic the need has become even greater to provide families with access to potatoes, onions and other fresh produce, she said. There were 200 bags of potatoes delivered in September, each a 5-pound bag, for National Potato Month. They were accompanied by Elizabeth’s dairy donations – butter, sour cream and shredded cheese made by Wisconsin companies. Elizabeth purchased butter from Grassland Butter of Greenwood, sour cream from Weyauwega Star Dairy and shredded Cheddar from Crystal Farms Cheese of Lake Mills.
“Elizabeth’s vision to bring awareness to and help lift the dairy industry with her ‘Support Dairy Sign’ campaign is an inspiring endeavor,” Lindner said. “Her young caring heart helps provide nutritious Wisconsin agricultural products to area pantries to help many families gain access to fresh local foods in a time when it’s needed most.”
Visit facebook.com/WhitewaterCommunitySpace and alsum.com and facebook.com/WhitewaterFoodPantry for more information.