In the digital age time passes quickly and change comes rapidly – including changes in Wisconsin and world shipping and trade. War, fuel shortages, worldwide inflation, weather chaos, interest rates, and demand for goods and services are some factors causing rapid change. With many statistics for 2022 coming in it’s possible to look at a snapshot of shipping in Wisconsin and the world.
Due to open water this winter on Lake Superior, the latest departure of a lake freighter since 1975 was recorded at the twin ports of Duluth-Superior. The St. Lawrence Seaway closes at the end of December and the locks at Sault Ste. Marie close by mid-January. But a freighter loaded with iron ore needed neither waterway to steam the open pathway from the twin ports Jan. 21 and unload at Sault Ste. Marie.
Even so, tonnage passing through Port Duluth-Superior decreased by more than 2 million short tons from the previous year – to about 32 million short tons in 2022. Shipments of grain for 2022 were about 134 thousand short tons, a decrease by half compared to 2021. A total of 704 ships visited the port in 2022 compared to 218 in 2021.
The decrease in grain shipments from Port Duluth-Superior was attributed in part to fewer ships arriving in 2022 with parts for large wind turbines. Those ships often leave port loaded with grain. Port Duluth-Superior may see increased tonnage shipped in 2023 due to increased capacity for containerized shipments.
The Port of Green Bay reported about 1.6 million metric tons of cargo passed through the port in 2022. That’s a decrease from about 2 million metric tons in 2021. There were 143 ships that visited Green Bay in the past year, compared with 178 in 2021. The big news in Green Bay in 2022 was funding for a major port expansion at the site of a former power plant at the mouth of the Fox River.
The 2022-season cargo figures for the Port of Milwaukee were unavailable at the end of January. The port handled 2.35 million metric tons of cargo in 2021. But figures regarding tourists were available. More than 13,000 passengers visited Milwaukee during 33 port calls made by eight international cruise vessels in 2022. Due to the pandemic, the most recent previous cruise year was 2019, when there were 10 port calls from cruise ships.
Progress continued on the agricultural-export facility at the port. A ship loader was barged to the port from New Orleans for installation on Jones Island. The new export facility is to open this spring; it’s predicted to increase agricultural exports from the port by as much as 400,000 metric tons annually.
The Great Lakes saw something new in 2022. The first new cargo vessel built on the lakes in 40 years began service. The 639-foot Mark W. Barker, owned by Interlake Steamship Company, was launched at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. The ship is designed to reach difficult-to-access ports. And another new ship is in the offing. The 2022 Defense Authorization passed by Congress late in 2022 contained funding for another ice breaker that will be deployed on the Great Lakes by the U.S. Coast Guard to ensure early- and late-season shipping runs smoothly.
Barge traffic on the Mississippi River was held up by low water levels on the lower part of the river due to extreme drought conditions in large areas of the nation. As the new year began, water levels remained low.
In some areas grain shipments were reduced because there was less grain to ship, due to drought conditions in North America. Shortages of some grains like oats have been reported. There are also reports of shortages of garden seeds as well as native seeds and plants used to replant land ravaged by wildfires and floods.
With grain shipments via ship and barges reduced, more grain was being shipped via rail. But a shortage of transportation workers in the rail and trucking industries continued. The threat of a rail strike in the United States was averted by Congressional action this past fall. A contract settlement this past fall in Canada ended the threat of a rail strike there.
Transportation is only one sector of the economy seeing a worker shortage. Such a shortage had been predicted at least since the turn of the century due to a relatively smaller birth rate and a rapidly growing population of elderly people in the United States. The shortage of labor is resulting in wage growth to attract and retain workers. Increased wage costs lead to increased costs for both transportation and goods. Some see this as the start of an inflationary spiral.
Due to inflation during the past year many central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve in the United States, have increased interest rates. Increased interest rates increase the cost of borrowing money. Increased borrowing costs are intended to dampen the economy – leading to layoffs, increased unemployment, and less demand for goods and services. That is intended to eventually lead to decreasing interest rates, stable economic growth and reduced inflation.
But with a worker shortage due to fewer people of working age, there’s a question whether unemployment will increase much due to layoffs. Will demand for goods and services decrease? Will inflation decrease? The most recent economic statistics seem to indicate continued low unemployment even with increasing layoffs. Demand for goods and services seems to be strong. The good news is that the rate of inflation seems to be dropping in the United States.
But the world is a big place. Economic factors like inflation, unemployment rates, wage growth, and demand for goods and services vary greatly from nation to nation and region to region. And what’s happening on the other side of the globe will influence commerce and shipping in Wisconsin and the rest of the United States.
During the pandemic years seaports on the U.S. coasts, especially the West Coast, were backed up. Some ports had scores of ships waiting at anchor for their turn to unload freight. Shipping containers were stacking up in North America while they were in short supply elsewhere. In recent months the backlog of ships has evaporated. That’s due to a lack of goods to export from Asia. Some manufacturing companies in Asia have stopped taking contracts to make goods because inflation was increasing so fast that a profitable contract one day could be unprofitable by the time the goods were ready for delivery and payment for the goods received. Factory closures in China – first due to COVID lockdowns, and later due to sickness and death from a lack of lockdowns – also led to a decrease in the amount of goods to be shipped.
International shipping companies are now blanking, or canceling, voyages from Asia to North America. But because many international shipping companies merged during the pandemic, the few that are left appear to be trying to cooperate to keep shipping prices inflated even though there is much less demand for their services.
There are signs of an economic slowdown, possibly a recession, in parts of the world. Some areas may already be in recession. An inversion in the bond market, where short-term bonds are paying better interest rates than long-term bonds, is a sign many economists use to predict recessions. There has been such an inversion for U.S. Treasury bonds for several months. So many people are dying from COVID in China this winter that mortuaries and crematoriums are have difficulty meeting that demand. Drought is likely to continue in food-producing parts of the world, including North America. War will continue in Ukraine and Africa. Political unrest and economic instability will continue to sap economic strength from parts of South America. The stores of food that have been feeding much of the world during natural disasters are running low.
Wisconsin’s ports are positioned in 2023 to expand services and may see increases in tonnage shipped. If enough precipitation falls on the Mississippi River Basin this winter, there may be adequate water for barge traffic this year. Some of that precipitation could grow the grain to fill ships, barges and the stomachs of hungry people. Railroads and trucking companies will likely still face labor shortages, but should continue service at least at levels seen in the past few years. Predictions regarding fuel prices are all across the board, as usual, but nobody seems to be predicting major shortages.
As the crystal ball and Ouija board go back on the shelf, folks on the land are doing what we always do. In spite of rapid change in our world, plans are made with great hope for the new year. Each growing season brings new promise.
Bad things are happening in our world, but a lot of good things are also happening. We all know that the only way to make more good things happen is to go out and make them happen.
