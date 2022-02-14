Grass restoration amid cropland studied

University of Nebraska–Lincoln researchers are leading a study to see whether a targeted restoration of perennial grasses amid cropland could bring about a variety of benefits. The benefits could range from reduction in water and fertilizer use to expansion of wildlife habitat to encouragement of a bioenergy industry.
The four-year, $4-million project will be conducted on University of Nebraska research plots and 12 to 15 on-farm sites in the Republican River Basin in west central and western Nebraska, said Daren Redfearn, a forage-systems specialist at Nebraska.
The project, "Expanding the Conversion of Habitat in the Northern Great Plains Ecosystem," began as a U.S. Department of Energy goal to reduce water and fertilizer use on crops by 25 percent. It’s funded through the agency’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
“We said the easiest way to do that would be to just not grow on 25 percent of the area under the pivots and not fertilize and not water it,” Redfearn said.
Researchers will plant “prairie strips” on less productive areas within cropland – species of native perennial warm-season grasses such as switchgrass, big bluestem and Indiangrass. They also will be planted in corners of irrigated areas that aren’t easily reached by pivots.
Redfearn said that what makes the researchers’ proposed technology innovative is using limited irrigation on native perennial tallgrasses within irrigated row-cropped landscapes.
Limited irrigation of the grasses, using much less water than adjacent crops, ultimately will produce more biomass than other warm- and cool-season grasses typically planted in the region, the researchers suggested.
Potential impacts of the approach are listed.
- reduction of landscape-scale irrigation water use and improved groundwater sustainability
- reduction of fertilizer and herbicide inputs, and improved nutrient retention and farm net returns
- increased soil carbon and reduction of greenhouse-gas emissions to help mitigate climate change and provide additional revenue streams
- increased biodiversity by restoring wildlife habitat, primarily for birds and pollinator insects
- Encouragement of a new bioenergy market for growers
“The project could serve as a large-scale regional model for altering the culture of agriculture while providing economic opportunity for family farms and serving as a model system for the emerging bioeconomy,” Redfearn said.
The approach could lead to construction of new biorefineries in the region to process the grasses.
“You can’t haul the bioenergy grasses much further than 40 or 50 miles and make it cost-effective,” Redfearn said. “But even if that doesn’t happen, there still are plenty of livestock in the area that can use those grasses. They’d be used one way or another.”
The project also will produce an all-encompassing life-cycle economic analysis.
“We need to identify a monetary value to all of the ecosystem services," he said. "A lot of people have an interest in that, but no one’s figured out how to do it. We have an opportunity to assign some value to the individual impacts of the research that will help determine its feasibility for expansion."
