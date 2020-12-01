The grass waterways and berms people see in fields and ditches when driving through farm country have a purpose. Such conservation practices are proving to be valuable in the Kinnickinnic, Rush and Willow river watersheds in western Wisconsin.
The Western Wisconsin Conservation Council, a farmer-led watershed protection group, recently hosted a field day to discuss how grass waterways and other practices help protect soil and water. Three of the council’s members – Jerry Emmert, Todd Doornink and Tom Zwald – discussed what they’ve implemented on their farms.
Emmert installed a diversion berm to reduce erosion while Doornink reworked a waterway and planted grass to protect his field. Zwald constructed a waterway and planted rye to decrease soil loss.
“We installed the berm to control water coming from an adjacent property,” Emmert said. “We rerouted the water coming across our farm to a road ditch. That has kept the water off our farm field. We’ve reduced erosion and regained some of the very best farmland.”
Developing farming practices that protect water quality and soil health and doing so without breaking the bank are important goals for the council. The group is comprised of grain, dairy and livestock member farms in Barron, Dunn, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties. The group partners with The Nature Conservancy, researchers at University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and others.
Western Wisconsin has a variety of soils and farmers work land near creeks, rivers and ditches. Members of the Western Wisconsin Conservation Council share ideas and help each other create and maintain grass waterways to protect water quality and increase useable farmland. Some of the farmland is in flood-prone areas.
“We took some acres that were susceptible to flooding and moved their boundaries to keep water out of our fields,” said Doornink, who farms fields along six miles of the Rush River. “We put some land that wasn’t our best land into a good conservation program to protect local waterways.”
Doornink, president of the Western Wisconsin Conservation Council, is enrolled in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program. In exchange for removing environmentally sensitive land from production and establishing permanent resource-conserving plant species, farmers and ranchers are paid an annual rental rate along with other federal and non-federal incentives. The incentives are applicable for each Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program agreement. Participation is voluntary. The contract period is typically in effect for 10 years to 15 years.
Jeff Jackson, a wastewater specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said he was pleased to see the grass waterways at Doornink’s Jon-De Farm. There’s a great deal of water flowing through parts of the area. So even with moderate rain events, crops can be overtaken by water, he said.
“Establishing waterways like these protects the water quality of streams and rivers,” he said.
Visit westernwisconservation.org for more information.