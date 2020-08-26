The Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program recently selected three dairy operations to discuss the challenges they face in feeding their cows an all-grass diet with no grain supplementation. As part of a monthly webinar series the three presenters put a great deal of emphasis on pasture-management strategies that result in an excellent-energy blend of mixes that comprise pasture content.
Phyllis Van Amburgh of Dharma Lea Farm near Cobleskill, New York, recently expanded her 50-cow tiestall operation to accommodate 175 milk cows that are now parlor-milked. At the top of her list of challenges met along the way was purchasing cows suitable for a grazing system. Building pasture that’s adequate for a farm that supplements with no grain has been a learning experience for the Van Amburgh operation. She said she prefers a holistic approach to farm management.
“It helps me pinpoint where my efforts should be directed,” she said.
Van Amburgh’s goal is to have her cows graze pastures that are in “full expression,” as she calls it.
“Pastures that are in full expression have a variety of species at differing maturity levels,” she said.
She doesn’t clip pastures in July because she believes it compromises the growth curve of the grasses.
“I don’t want to set everything to an even playing curve,” she said. “I want some plants more mature than others. We’re not trying to create high-octane forage. The goal is a complete feed available as grazed pasture.”
As far as raising calves with no grain supplementation she said, “It’s pretty simple; we raise the calves on their mother. The calf stays with its dam through puberty. As we got into more generations of calves under the system the calves started to grow really quickly. They hit puberty and mature with real heats at six to nine months, Depending on the season we generally wean at that age.”
Cheyenne Christianson’s Grazing Acres Farm is in northwest Wisconsin. He stopped feeding grain to his Holstein dairy herd in 1999. With a herd size of 100 cows, 20 are nurse cows that are segregated to raise calves. He said he picks older cows and high-somatic-cell-count cows to comprise his nurse-cow group.
“The calves nurse for up to six months and grow really well,” he said. “They have their own pasture and get moved twice a day. We run two to three calves per nurse cow. Our long-term goal is to reduce our cow numbers. We’re getting beyond the capacity of the farm.
“My focus has always been high-energy forages, soil fertility and maximum nutrient density in our forages so we can provide everything the cows need with what is grown right here. Diversity is a big part of that. If we seed something down we’ll plant alfalfa, red clover, timothy, orchard grass and a little ryegrass. White clover fills in along with dandelions. I like a good knee-high pasture with timothy buds and clover blossoms. If we get pastures that are too mature we alternate them with shorter ones to provide a balance.”
Christianson doesn’t do much tillage, with the exception of a few acres of annuals. He said he likes Japanese millet.
“We tend to dry out and millet gives us a buffer for that,” he said.
He didn’t use energy supplements until recently when he used molasses on purchased alfalfa hay.
“We did it mostly to increase consumption of the stems,” he said. “I use the butterfat content of the milk as my guide to the quality of my feed. If the fat is depressed the problem is the forage. If a cow’s condition is suffering we dry her up early or switch to once-daily milking. I’m not afraid to give a cow three to four months dry period to help her regain body condition.”
Forrest Stricker shared his experience as an all-grass dairy producer near Wernersville, Pennsylvania. His 120 Jersey-Holstein-cross cows graze on 240 acres of pasture. He also raises 270 acres of hay and sells 60 acres of cash crops off his Spring Creek Farms in southeast Pennsylvania.
“We’re 100 percent grass-fed and market our milk through Delaware’s Natural by Nature where the farm is paid a premium for all-grass milk,” he said.
Stricker’s pastures consist of ryegrass, timothy and meadow fescue in addition to mixed clovers. Annuals such as triticale, turnips and rape are also used along with cocktail mixes containing brown-midrib sorghum sudangrass. Harvesting quality forage is accomplished by “making hay in one day.”
Nurse cows are used to raise the calves.
“We put two calves on each nurse cow,” he said. “We pick high-cell-count and difficult milkers along with kickers for the nurse cows. They get grafted right after birth and go with their nurse mother by day two out to pasture.”
Stricker has gone to once-per-day milking.
“Body condition was a challenge when we went to an all-grass diet but once a day really helped that,” he said. “Our biggest challenge has been leaving enough residual in our pastures to help soil life. Our goal is to take a third, leave a third and trample a third. It’s a big challenge. We’ve also gone to longer rest periods; we now shoot for 42 days. Our goal is to enhance soil life while improving pastures.”
The Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship is a 501c3 non-profit organization that partners with established grazing dairy farmers, universities, community-based organizations and other stakeholders to deliver quality work-based training in managed-grazing dairy production in multiple states. Visit www.dga-national.org for more information.
University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms offers dairy-grazing resources. Visit www.uwdiscoveryfarms.org for more information.