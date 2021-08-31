Group targets genetic sequencing of tough weeds

The International Weed Genomics Consortium has launched a new multipronged initiative to advance genetic sequencing of troublesome weeds. The organization is genetically sequencing 10 new weed genomes and is hosting an international conference and training workshops focused on weed genomics. Members of the Weed Science Society of America are among the global community of experts involved in the effort.
“Our goal is to use genomics to fundamentally alter the world’s approach to weed control,” said Todd Gaines, a member of the Weed Science Society and an associate professor at Colorado State University.
To date the International Weed Genomics Consortium has helped teams of researchers improve and finalize genetic sequences for five major weeds – Palmer amaranth, waterhemp, wild radish, smooth pigweed and junglerice. Nine additional genomic-sequencing projects are either completed or underway by various groups around the globe. Work has been done or is underway on horseweed, kochia, goosegrass, blackgrass, annual bluegrass, green foxtail, common morningglory, downy brome-cheatgrass and Italian ryegrass.
The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research recently awarded a $1.5-million grant to help the consortium expand and accelerate its work. The grant was matched by another $1.5 million from industry sponsorships. With the funding the consortium plans to sequence 10 additional weed species in the next three years. Nine of those have been selected to date – annual ryegrass, Sumatran fleabane, sourgrass, wild oat, johnsongrass, silky windgrass-loose silkybent, common lambsquarters, wild poinsettia and Chinese sprangletop.
Industry partner Corteva Agriscience will lead the genetic-sequencing effort. Plant-genetics experts at Michigan State University will annotate each sequence – providing a “table of contents” indicating where specific genes are located. Sequencing data will be posted online so it can be used by research teams as they advance their understanding of weeds and how they can best be managed.
A U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture conference grant will help support an International Weed Genomics Consortium weed genomics conference, scheduled for Sept. 22-24 in Kansas City, Missouri. The event will offer options for both in-person participation and for live and on-demand streaming. Visit weedgenomics.org and wssa.net and search for "genomics backgrounder" and wssa.net for more information.