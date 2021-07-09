Growers manage nematode resistance

Results of a recent quantitative study funded by The United Soybean Board reveal outreach conducted by The Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition has moved more soybean growers to actively manage soybean cyst nematode, the No. 1 yield-grabbing pathogen of the soybean crop in North America. Depending on the tools growers use, six percent to 18 percent more are actively managing soybean cyst nematode resistance than in 2015, which protects soybean yields and profitability.
In 2020 the coalition repeated a 2015 study of almost 1,000 soybean growers in 17 states. In 2015 the study revealed only 39 percent of growers were rotating sources of genetic soybean cyst nematode despite the overuse of PI 88788, a source of soybean cyst nematode resistance used in 95 percent of soybean cyst nematode-resistant soybean varieties, which has led to reduced effectiveness at protecting yields against soybean cyst nematode. However results from the 2020 survey showed that 49 percent of soybean growers are now rotating sources of genetic soybean cyst nematode resistance and 25 percent identified Peking as their resistance source.
The 2015 study eventually led to the formation of The Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition to move more growers to actively manage soybean cyst nematode. The coalition includes university scientists from 28 U.S. states and Ontario, Canada, grower checkoff organizations including the North Central Soybean Research Program, the United Soybean Board and several state soybean promotion boards, and corporate partner.
Robust outreach includes a website where growers can access active management recommendations specific to their state, the “Let’s Talk Todes” video series that features scientists and soybean growers talking about best management practices, and checkoff-funded research that’s focused on bringing new tools to soybean growers, along with local extension education and outreach to ag media.
The 2020 study found several significant results.
- 49 percent of growers said they were rotating sources of genetic soybean cyst nematode resistance, which is an increase from 39 percent in 2015.
- 25 percent of growers identified Peking as a source of soybean cyst nematode resistance, which is an increase from 15 percent in 2015.
- 40 percent of growers said they use a nematode-protectant seed treatment, which is an increase from 22 percent in 2015.
- 77 percent of growers said they were rotating non-host crops such as corn and wheat, which is an increase from 71 percent in 2015.
- 66 percent of growers said they were planting soybean cyst nematode-resistant soybean varieties, which is an increase from 59 percent in 2015.
Additionally the study revealed growers view the ag media, their seed dealer and university/extension experts as one of their top sources for making soybean cyst nematode-management decisions. The coalition also asked questions not asked in 2015 and learned a majority of growers agreed that checkoff-funded research was important to bringing new tools to better manage soybean cyst nematode in the future.
United Soybean Board Director and Iowa soybean farmer Tom Oswald said it’s encouraging to learn soybean growers recognize the impact and importance of the checkoff.
“With the help of checkoff funding, The Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition has been successfully disseminating their message about active soybean cyst nematode management to soybean growers, which improves sustainability of U.S. soybean production,” he said. “The study also shows a well-orchestrated effort between public and private partners can successfully elicit change in the soybean industry at a rapid pace.”
In the 2020 study, soybean growers reported they perceive soybean cyst nematode reduces yield by 5.1 bushels per acre. However data from 15 years of variety trial experiments in growers’ fields in Iowa revealed increased reproduction of soybean cyst nematode populations on PI 88788-resistant varieties can decrease yield by as much as 14 bushels per acre, which represents a 23 percent yield loss.
Based on that information, the projected economic impact of The Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition is staggering. Surveyed growers capturing an additional 5.1 bushels per acre added $48.45 per acre to their bottom lines based on an average price of soybeans of $9.50 during that time. Those growers can look forward to capturing an additional $70.63 an acre based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s projected 2021-crop soybean price of $13.85.
North Dakota State University Plant Pathologist and Coalition leader Sam Markell said survey results showcase the impact of an effective public/private partnership.
“The Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition has ignited tens of thousands of growers to actively manage soybean cyst nematode, which impacts millions of soybean acres annually,” he said. “That many more growers protecting their yield from the number one yield-robbing disease in the U.S. translates into hundreds of millions of dollars in soybean growers’ pockets.”
Markell said he is thankful soybean growers see the benefit of the checkoff, which also supports research aimed at providing new practical tools in the future in the fight against soybean cyst nematode.
“Scientists are making discoveries that will improve sustainability of the soybean supply,” he said. “It’s critical to keep our private partners informed about this research, so they are better equipped with the resources needed to bring these tools to soybean growers in the future.”
North Central Soybean Research Program Executive Director Ed Anderson said he agrees that soybean cyst nematode research should give soybean growers confidence for the future.
“The soybean cyst nematode-research spectrum is very broad, and I’m proud of the investment soybean farmers make through their checkoff,” he said. “Checkoff-funded research has identified new resistance genes and strategies that companies, in the future, can provide growers as longer-term solutions.”
Visit www.TheSCNCoalition.com for more information.