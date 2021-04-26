Harvest innovations showcased

Innovations in engineering and technology for agricultural, food and biological systems recently were recognized by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The winners of the society’s 2021 AE50 award program were new to the marketplace in 2020 and have the potential for broad impact in their area of industry, according to the organization. Winners of the 2021 AE50 awards are featured in this edition and in the next few editions of Agri-View. Advances in harvesting technologies are featured here.
Fendt IDEALdrive steering system
The IDEALdrive steering system made by AGCO Corporation eliminates the steering wheel and steering column on the Fendt IDEAL combine. The design provides the operator an unobstructed, end-to-end view of the combine header.
An intelligent-control joystick located on the left-side armrest requires 65 percent less muscle activity to operate than a steering wheel. That reduces operator stress and fatigue during long hours of harvesting, according to AGCO. IDEALdrive is an option from the factory on IDEAL TrakRide combines.
CLAAS 6000 Series straw-walker combines
The CLAAS LEXION 6000 series is a new line of wide-body straw-walker combines. The series is comprised of four models – 466 horsepower class 8 6900 - wheels, 6900TT - TERRA TRAC, 402 horsepower class 7 6800 - wheels, and 6800TT - TERRA TRAC.
The series processor features the APS SYNFLOW threshing system with an integrated active-separation cylinder and an interchangeable and adjustable separation grate. It features six four-step straw walkers for final separation. The 6000 series is equipped with the JETSTREAM cleaning system to enhance grain-handling capacity. A 385-bushel grain tank is standard with an optional 425-bushel grain tank. Unload speeds reach as much as 5.1 bushels per second and offer convenience for improved in-field logistics, according to CLAAS.
CF folding corn head
John Deere’s CF folding corn heads enable harvests of as much as 7,200 bushels per hour and 80,000 bushels per day by adding 16-row and 18-row folding configurations. The frame has been designed to improve visibility. Fold and unfold times have been reduced to save time moving between fields. For harvesting leaning, down or flat crops, the corn heads can be equipped with active end fenders. They’re designed to pull more stalks into the head as the combine moves through the field. The fenders are compatible with end-fender extensions. Factory-installed stalk deflectors press stubble to the ground to reduce tire and track damage.
Harvest monitor with SmartClean system
SmartClean is a controlled cleaning solution for mechanical sugarcane harvesters. Agronomists, field managers or experienced operators set targeted results that are achieved through the sensors and control scheme. Agronomic information can be documented and recorded to provide live feedback on the vehicle. The information can be sent to the customer via John Deere’s data- and vehicle-management system. The system uses a combination of an accelerometer, stereo cameras, and pressure and speed sensors with an adaptive machine-learning algorithm to generate correlations between fan speed and cleaning performance.
9350 DynaFlex draper header, AutoDock header system
AGCO Corporation’s 9350 DynaFlex draper header with AutoDock header-docking system features an automatic system for attaching mechanical, electrical and hydraulic connections of the 50-foot header to the Fendt IDEAL combine. AutoDock uses guide pins and hydraulic actuators to connect drives on both sides of the header. It also connects systems with a single-point coupler while mechanically latching the header.
HDR cutterbar draper
John Deere HDR drapers feature a new hinged frame that provides about two times the vertical wing range of competitive machines while delivering consistent cut height in uneven and rolling terrain, John Deere states. Integrated cab controls enable the combine operator to quickly change cut height or float pressure on-the-fly from the cab. Optional fingered top augers are designed to improve feeding performance in bushy crops and can help reduce grain loss. John Deere has designed a higher feed-drum torque and wider center-feed system to produce more throughput. The HDR drapers are available in cutting widths from 35 feet to 50 feet
Case IH sieve-pressure visualization
Case IH provides cleaning-system performance information via sieve-pressure visualization for the Axial-Flow 250 Series combine. When properly equipped with sieve-pressure visualization, Axial-Flow 250 series operators will be able to define how the cleaning system needs adjustment.
X9 Combine
The John Deere X9 combine’s wide body is designed to provide substantial increases in functional capacity. The X9 1100 has the capacity to harvest as much as 7,200 bushels of corn per hour and as much as 30 acres of wheat per hour. The company added a new propulsion system to further improve efficiency. The combine also features a 13.6-liter engine to provide more capacity with a minimal increase in engine power in John Deere’s X9 1000 and X9 1100 models.
Kondex Revolution concaves
Kondex Revolution concaves feature a helical, half-width design to deliver set-up flexibility and crop-condition adaptability. Continuous rows of angled threshing or separating bars meet the crop head-on to improve threshing. That reduces whitecaps in wheat and plugging in moist crop conditions, according to Kondex and John Deere. The concaves also have been developed to reduce rotor-power usage and improve the combine’s overall productivity. Assemblies include MaxThresh for optimal threshing and MaxRound for ultimate separation. Kondex Revolution concaves are available exclusively through John Deere.
Crossover Harvesting, TripleClean system
New Holland’s Crossover Harvesting system combines conventional drum threshing and Twin Rotor separation. It also features the TripleClean cleaning shoe to deliver enhanced capacity for midrange combines. The system increases combine capacity within the dimensions and engine-power range of combine classes 4 to 7.
The Crossover Harvesting system ensures that a midrange combine delivers the capacity of a traditional rotary machine combined with outstanding straw quality associated with a pure conventional system, according to New Holland. The system is compatible with all combinable crops.
Visit asabe.org and fendt.com/us and claas.com and deere.com and search for "corn heads" and deere.com and search for "sugar cane harvester" and AGCOCorp.com and deere.com and search for "draper platforms" and caseih.com/northamerica and deere.com and newholland.com for more information.