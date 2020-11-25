Weed-management strategies to mitigate the increasing occurrence of herbicide resistance is the focus of a new study led by Texas A&M AgriLife. The study has been awarded a $2.2-million grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“Herbicide resistance is a serious problem in many agricultural systems throughout the United States, increasing the cost of weed control and reducing farmer profits,” said Muthukumar Bagavathiannan, a weed scientist at Texas A&M AgriLife Research. “We’re equally concerned about the negative impacts of weed resistance on conservation agriculture as producers return to using tillage to manage resistant weeds.”
Led by Bagavathiannan, the multi-state project involves a network of scientists in the "Getting Rid of Weeds" alliance. They will focus on integrated weed management.
There has been significant growth in minimum till or no-till practices throughout the country. But due to herbicide resistance farmers are returning to tillage to control resistant weeds.
“Tillage for weed-resistance management jeopardizes conservation gains that have been made,” said Steven Mirsky, a research ecologist at the USDA-Agriculture Research Service's Sustainable Agricultural Systems Laboratory in Beltsville, Maryland. He led the Getting Rid of Weeds alliance project on multi-strategy weed-resistance management.
“The project is focused on implementing non-chemical management tools and being able to prolong the use of available herbicides,” he said. “That minimizes the need for farmers to return to tillage and is expected to make tremendous positive impacts on conservation agriculture.”
Researchers in eight other states will be involved in the project. They will collaborate with commodity boards, grower networks, and soybean, corn, cotton and wheat growers. The collaborators will work to enhance on-farm adoption of integrated herbicide-resistant weed management. They will focus on harvest weed-seed control and cover crops.
Precision agriculture and regional expansion of a weed-management decision-support tool are other focus areas. The project has received matching funds from DeBruin Engineering of Australia, REDEKOP of Canada, EarthSense Inc. and Cotton Inc.
New tool for weed elimination
The first effort will be on harvest weed-seed control.
“Weeds that escape herbicides mature with the crop; during harvest weed seeds go through the combine and are dispersed throughout the field,” Bagavathiannan said. “That contributes to future weed problems. We believe there’s an opportunity at harvest to collect the weed seeds and destroy them.”
Different strategies exist to destroy seed captured by the combine harvester. The research team will focus on seed-impact mills. The impact-mill concept was developed in Australia by Ray Harrington, a farmer who sought a way to manage rigid ryegrass seed in wheat. He separated chaff-containing weed seed from straw and ran it through an impact mill, which kills weed seeds.
Early-generation mills were towed behind a combine. The technology has evolved and now mills can be directly integrated with combines.
Seed-impact mills and other harvest weed-seed control technologies have been widely adopted by Australian growers. Among the advisors on the new research project is Michael Walsh, an associate professor and director of weed research at the University of Sydney. He spent years developing and testing different harvest weed-seed control systems. That included the Harrington Seed Destructor and the improved integrated Harrington Seed Destructor – iHSD.
The research team is partnering with DeBruin Engineering of Australia, which manufactures iHSD. The researchers also are working with REDEKOP, a Canadian seed-impact mill manufacturer. The team is acquiring 16 impact mills to be tested across eight U.S. states.
Introducing harvest weed-seed control as a new technique required a substantial and concerted effort in Australia, Walsh said. He expects a similar effort in the United States.
“The USDA grant will enable the required research and development activities that the U.S. cropping industry needs to adopt the systems with confidence,” he said.
Implementing technology in the field
Members of the Getting Rid of Weeds alliance already have conducted preliminary studies on the feasibility of harvest weed-seed control. Their data indicates the technology is promising.
Most existing data on the efficacy of impact mills on U.S. weeds originate from stationary testing and on-station trials, Bagavathiannan said. Those trials show greater than 95 percent destruction of weed seeds.
“But we do need to conduct evaluations in on-farm conditions to demonstrate the technology’s potential, to identify areas for further development, and to promote farmer adoption,” he said. “This is what the multi-state study aims to accomplish.”
On-farm trials will be conducted on farms ranging in size from 1,000 acres to 5,000 acres. The trials will be conducted in the north central, mid-Atlantic and south central regions of the country. The team will integrate cereal-rye cover crops with harvest-weed seed control to demonstrate how well the weed-management tools interact with herbicide programs.
The precision-agriculture component focuses on development of an image database for important agronomic weeds. It also will focus on data flow and cyber infrastructure to facilitate machine-learning applications for weed detection and precision management. Unmanned-aerial vehicles will be used to assess how integrated weed management practices influence shifts in weed-population dynamics and how effectively weed escapes can be spot treated. Field robots will be used for testing ground-level weed detection and actuation systems.
Soil-conservation benefits as a result of adopting integrated weed-management solutions will be calculated based on the potential reduction in tillage events that are otherwise required to manage herbicide-resistant weeds. The reduction will be modeled using WeedRID — a regional integrated weed management decision-support tool. The overall conservation benefit calculation also will take into account estimates of how cover crops can reduce herbicide use and decrease weed pressure. The WeedRID model will be parameterized and expanded to include additional weed species, with more regional relevance. Visit agrilife.tamu.edu for more information