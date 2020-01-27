Editor's note: This article is the third in a series of articles featuring members of the Soil Sisters, an official program of Renewing the Countryside. The community of women farmers advocate for family farming and locally produced food.
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. – Bethany Emond Storm is a self-described homesteader. She and her family raise a variety of crops and livestock to feed themselves and extended family.
When and why did you join Soil Sisters?
Emond Storm: I was searching for land in 2013 when my girlfriend and I participated in a Soil Sisters tour of Lucky Dog Farm. I met LeAnn Powers as well as Lori Stern, who is now my boss at Cow and Quince – a farm-to-table restaurant in New Glarus, Wisconsin. I work there as a server.
I also met FL Morris of Grassroots Farm during the tour. She was the first to tell me I should join the group’s "listserv." She wasn’t wrong; it was the best welcome wagon I could’ve imagined. Soil Sisters in 2017 convinced me I could fill a niche. That year I also hosted my first workshop regarding modern homesteading.
When and why did you begin farming?
Emond Storm: We planted 200 asparagus plants in summer 2014, the same time we were building our modern farmhouse. We moved to Wisconsin from the Chicago suburbs to grow more of our own food. I had "maxed out" our quarter-acre lot in Bolingbrook, Illinois – we had been growing fruit trees and annual crops in both front and back yards. We moved to Wisconsin so we could do more. I was deeply concerned about where my family’s food came from and how it was handled from health, environmental and ethical standpoints.
What do you produce on your farm and why?
Emond Storm: We grow perennial fruits and nuts, asparagus and almost all of our own vegetables. I can and freeze our crops each year. Many crops – such as strawberries, potatoes, squash and asparagus – last us an entire year. We raise sheep and pigs for meat. We raise goats for milk and have laying hens that supply us with eggs year-round. We’ve raised pigs for our family members who live in the Chicago suburbs. We have sold our soap and eggs. But what we’ve mostly done so far is raise our own food.
Does your family help with the farm?
Emond Storm: I’m the farmer. I plan, plant and harvest. I haul feed and rotationally graze the animals. I schedule the abattoir and manage the health of our "flerd" – a flock or herd of sheep and goats. I’m the animal midwife and milker. My daughters are in charge of the chickens. My husband works on big projects with me – building shelters, large fencing projects and maintenance.
How have you learned what you need to know to farm?
Emond Storm: I read a lot in the beginning. I do a lot of internet searches as problems arise. I rely heavily on the Green County Women in Sustainable Ag listserv where I can post a question and have 10 answers per day. Those women have coached me through troublesome births and held me when my first animals were harvested. They’ve guided me through the difficult times and celebrated my achievements.
I take classes through the University Wisconsin-Division of Extension whenever I can. I took a "Ewe-niversity" class before breeding my sheep and have attended many pasture walks. They’ve taught me the ins and outs of rotational grazing. I talk with farmers at the grocery or feed store. I’m not afraid to ask questions. I can talk about animal husbandry in the teacher’s lounge at the school where I substitute-teach – the New Glarus School District. I live in a rural area surrounded by hundreds of years of knowledge.
Whom do you admire as setting a good farming or lifestyle example and why?
Emond Storm: Honestly, Little House on the Prairie. I look back in time. I have a strong sense of needing to simplify. What’s important? Food, safe drinking water and family. I love being able to homestead with indoor plumbing, a freezer and my food processor. One of my favorite things is cooking a meal for my family in the middle of winter with food we grew that year.
How does Soil Sisters most help you?
Emond Storm: They give me confidence to try new things. They’re my resource for new information and my shoulder to cry on. We build each other up. Someone is always there to lend a hand.
What are your biggest challenges as a female farmer?
Emond Storm: Finding the right tools. Tools one finds at a traditional hardware store are built for men. Wheelbarrows are built for taller people with a different center of gravity. Some companies tailor tools for women, but they’re more expensive and aren’t readily available. I’ve needed to learn to be clever and work smarter, not harder. It took me a couple of years to learn that lesson. Pain is a great teacher.
What do you see for your farm and farming in general 20 years from now?
Emond Storm: I will continue to do what I do for as long as I can. I want to see more people plant vegetables and fruits instead of manicured lawns. We need to recognize our food doesn’t need to travel the world before making it into our pantry. In the Midwest at least we can grow an amazing diversity of food. We should do more of it. I’m not sure where farming is going but I really hope it begins to go down the path of soil regeneration and sustainability on a larger scale. Maybe then I can put down my shovel. Who am I kidding? That will never happen. I love working the land and raising animals.
What would you like the general public to know about farming?
Emond Storm: I’m not an expert on farming. I don’t begin to understand the markets. I’m a homesteader. I know how to grow food and how to raise animals for food. I know enough about farming to know something needs to change. Farmers deserve to be paid a fair price for their labor. I believe farmers should be able to make a living growing food or raising animals for meat. My neighbors shouldn’t be struggling to keep their farms. If I wanted to expand, I should be able to afford to buy farmland and start a farm business. I can’t so I’ll continue to homestead and raise food for my family and as much of my community as I can.
What advice would you have for other women interested in becoming farmers?
Emond Storm: I can’t claim to know. But for someone who is interested in homesteading, I’d say dig a hole and plant a tree or a seed. Start small, dream big.
Soil Sisters will host “A Celebration of Wisconsin Farms and Rural Life” Aug. 7-9 at various members’ farms. The weekend of farm tours and food is open to the public to “tour, taste, learn and play in the multi-faceted on-farm weekend involving more than 20 women-owned farms.” Visit soilsisterswi.org and renewingthecountryside.org for more information.
