Honeycombs inform construction

Sweet discoveries about how honeybees build and structure their honeycombs could lead to new fabrication techniques taken from the buzzing builders. Nikhilesh Chawla, a professor of materials engineering at Purdue University, is using four-dimensional imaging to delve into the complexities of the honeycomb. The imaging allows a time-lapse view of the bees’ work without disturbing their home.
The view of the bees’ construction revealed techniques that could eventually translate into new concepts for structural materials or additive manufacturing for the construction industry. Some of the junctions between the honeycomb cells were created using less material, with the resulting porous connections resembling Swiss cheese, Chawla said.
“It’s a lesson in materials utilization that could lend itself to new ideas and practices in structures,” Chawla said. “Their honeycombs are still perfectly fine. From that perspective humans may not actually need as much material in some areas that aren’t as important from a structural point of view.”
Honeycombs are the self-built, multifunctional homes for honeybees. They provide a place to store food and they serve as a nursery for eggs and larvae. Made from wax produced by the bees, the hexagonal cells are easily recognized.
Chawla’s work shows how humans can draw lessons from the plant and animal world in a discipline called biomimicry, which investigates naturally occurring materials and behaviors and draws inspiration to design new products, systems and buildings. There are aspects of honeycombs already used in several applications – from construction and structural materials to shoes, Chawla said.
A three-dimensional X-ray microscopy technique combined with time lapse provides a means of quantifying the honeycomb’s microstructure. The resulting four-dimensional imaging showed chambers are built with panels.
The Purdue researchers also found that bees work to strengthen the honeycomb structure by first creating a vertical spine for support and then building hexagon cells out horizontally.
“They continue to make the spine thicker because there’s more weight from the wax on it, and they need the backbone to be strong and rigid before adding more cells growing outward,” Chawla said.
His overall research focuses on four-dimensional materials science. The approach – called tomography – uses nondestructive X-rays to add time as a fourth dimension to three-dimensional measurements and analyses. The four-dimensional approach is important in examining structural evolution, including deformation and corrosion that take place through time, he said.
Learning from honeybees is just the first step in the Purdue team’s biomimicry research. Successfully applying those lessons with tools such as three-dimensional printing is next. There are plans to build honeycombs of different sizes and even different shapes and evaluate their durability with compression tests, Chawla said.
“It's just a lot of fun to work with natural materials because you just never know what you're going to find,” he said.
The research was published in “Advanced Materials.” Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for “honeycomb construction” for more information.
Writer/Media contact: Brian Huchel, bhuchel@purdue.edu
Source: Nik Chawla, nikc@purdue.edu
Paper
Unraveling the Mechanisms of the Apis mellifera Honeycomb Construction by 4D X-ray Microscopy
Brian Huchel is a senior writer in marketing and communications for Purdue University.