How much will a farmer be paid?

The price of offsets from carbon sequestration will ultimately be determined by supply and demand. Supply is generally lagging demand in the markets. While 39 percent of producers in the Purdue University-CME Group survey were aware of opportunities to receive payments for storing carbon, only 7 percent have actively engaged in discussions about storing carbon. Just 1 percent have entered into a contract to store carbon.
Demand for carbon offsets is more developed, with companies making carbon-neutrality pledges. But it’s important to note that the pledges are voluntary, leaving firms with wide latitude in deciding how to meet them and uncertainty as to their longevity. As a result demand is uncertain and may vary with the quality of carbon offsets generated by a given program.
Factors that affect offset quality include the degree of additionality – whether offsets represent carbon reductions that wouldn’t have occurred in the absence of payment – and permanence – the risk that sequestered carbon will be released when offset projects end.
Without those features buyers are likely limited in what they will pay for soil-carbon offsets, potentially stagnating supply.
What does that mean for the price of carbon sequestered? Much of the current discussion seems to indicate prices available to producers are currently $10 per metric ton to $20 per metric ton of carbon sequestered, although that price seems to be arbitrary given there's no actual scarcity of carbon offsets – those are 100 percent voluntary markets – and different offsets represent different commodities. Different programs pay for carbon sequestered at different depths and some programs pay directly for practices implemented.
Current prices are likely too low to provide incentives for widespread participation. Producers most frequently identified the payment level offered as the reason they’re not participating in soil carbon markets.
For perspective, a study by Gramig and Widmar in 2018 found that Indiana farmers would have to receive an additional $40 per acre in net revenues to switch from conventional tillage to no-till. At an assumed carbon storage rate of 0.31 metric ton per acre, that would require a carbon price of $129 per metric ton of carbon plus the amount that compensates for increased production costs and potential yield drag in a no-till system.
Further, estimates of the social cost of carbon – or the present value of avoided marginal damages from carbon abatement – are currently about $50 per metric ton. Therefore the price farmers are currently being offered to sequester carbon is less than both the minimum needed to induce widespread adoption as well as the benefit that the carbon sequestration provides to society.
Complicating the discussion is that there's currently little price transparency in the markets. How does a farmer know he or she is receiving the best price for carbon sequestration? How easy is it for a farmer to end a contract to take advantage of better prices in other programs? Those are important questions that need to be addressed.