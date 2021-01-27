Hybrid blend wins contest again

DARLINGTON, Wis. – The corn yields have been tabulated and the state yield winners in the National Corn Yield Contest have been named. Taking one of the top honors in Wisconsin – with 323.4 bushels per acre – is Charles Baxter of Darlington.
“Charlie was happy when he heard he won, but he doesn’t want the glory,” said Pat Herbst, a certified crop specialist for Insight FS, a division of Growmark.
Herbst has worked with Baxter for more than 15 years, and more recently with Tj Nyffenegger, who manages Baxter’s 4,000-acre crop operation.
Herbst recommended the men plant DeKalb DKC64-34RIB. And with it they earned first place in Wisconsin in the Strip, Min, Mulch, Ridge-Till Non-Irrigated division of the National Corn Yield Contest.
“It’s a 114-day hybrid blend and it’s done well for us,” Nyffenegger said.
It has performed well in southwestern Wisconsin, Herbst said. Tim Appell of Shullsburg, Wisconsin, had planted DKC64-34RIB in 2019. He produced 322 bushels per acre, which earned him first place in Wisconsin in the conventional-non-irrigated category. With it he also earned second place in the 2019 National Corn Yield Contest.
As one of DeKalb’s SmartStax products, the hybrid blend was developed to control corn rootworm. It also fights corn earworm and other above-ground insects. Defensive traits are important but Herbst said he focuses more on standability and yield.
Nyffenegger planted in 2020 six DeKalb corn hybrids ranging in maturity from 104 to 114 days. The corn is delivered to See-More Grain Inc. in Darlington and is eventually used in the production of ethanol. Corn also is fed to Baxter’s Angus herd. He has a 300-head cow-calf operation and raises about 600 head of feeder cattle.
His farmland consists primarily of Dubuque soil, which is a heavy silt-loam soil, Nyffenegger said. He uses both a corn-on-corn system as well as a corn-soybean rotation in the large cropping operation.
The contest winner was planted Apr. 28 at a seeding rate to attain a plant population of 38,000 plants per acre. It was harvested Nov. 6.
The corn was treated with a fungicide and received timely nitrogen applications. Visit ncga.com for more information.
