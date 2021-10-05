Hydraulics research increases tractor efficiency

Optimizing hydraulic systems that connect tractors and implements is the aim of researchers from Purdue University.
“Fluid power is everywhere,” said Andrea Vacca, a professor of mechanical engineering and agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University. He also is the director of the Maha Fluid Power Research Center. “It’s used in airplanes, in cars and in all kinds of heavy equipment. A tractor uses fluid power to actuate everything from steering and propulsion to powering the implements it pulls behind.”
But powering implements has proven to be a problem. The hydraulic-control system of the tractor has shown only 20 percent efficiency when connected to the hydraulic systems of certain implements such as planters, seeders and bailers.
“There’s a conflict in the controls; the two systems are almost fighting each other,” said Patrick Stump, a doctoral student in mechanical engineering. “As a result, when it’s connected to a planter, the tractor must run at extremely high power. That wastes fuel and increases emissions.”
In the study funded through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Vacca’s team focused on a specific tractor-planter combination. The planter is 40 feet wide, with 16 planting rows.
“Each row has multiple machines working together to plant seed,” said Xiaofan Guo, a doctoral student in mechanical engineering. “There’s a cleaning wheel in front to remove existing vegetation. A cutting disc cuts a tiny ditch in the ground. A motor actually drives seeds into the ground. A sprayer feeds water and fertilizer into the hole and then a final disc covers the hole. There are 16 planting rows, which need specific amounts of pressure to successfully plant the seeds. All of them are powered by a single hydraulic system.”
To tackle the problem of optimizing the tractor-planter combination, the researchers chose a three-phase approach. First they needed to characterize the hydraulic system and build a computer-simulation model.
“Tractors are expensive and complex machines,” said Xin Tian, a doctoral student who developed the models over a four-year span. “So we started by modeling individual components and testing them in a stationary condition in the laboratory. When those are accurate, we combine the component models into a system. We test the system so we can verify that the entire model is valid.”
Once they had validated their model the researchers moved to phase two – developing solutions they could test.
“Different planting conditions require different amounts of pressure and flow rate,” Tian said. “If the model shows promising improvements in power and efficiency, then we can begin to implement changes in real-world conditions.”
For the third phase – real-world tests – the team outfitted the tractor-planter combination with sensors.
“We need to know how much power the tractor is consuming, what the hydraulic pumps are doing, and what the pressure and flow rates are throughout the planter,” said Jake Lengacher, a first-year doctoral student. “All of that wiring leads into a new data-acquisition box we installed in the cab so we have a full picture of what’s going on during a planting cycle.”
The Purdue-College of Agriculture allotted Vacca’s team a quarter-mile strip of land at the Purdue-Animal Sciences Research and Education Center in West Lafayette.
“We have a lot of lab space at Maha where we can test large machines under controlled conditions and the agriculture department also has lots of farm plots where we can conduct field research,” Vacca said.
The team conducted several runs in spring 2021. They planted corn seeds at different pre-determined engine speeds and planting rates. Their new hydraulic-control systems translated into an overall 25-percent efficiency increase.
“Given the amount of fuel a typical tractor consumes, that’s a massive improvement,” Vacca said. “That's only the beginning. Our project goal is to double the efficiency of the overall hydraulic-control system. In the future we plan on instituting a pressure-control approach for the control logic.”
Visit youtube.com and search for "tractor efficiency + Purdue University" to watch a video of the hydraulic-control research for more information.
Jared Pike is in the mechanical engineering department at Purdue University.