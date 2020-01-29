New sorghum hybrids are developed and released by seed companies at a pace that tends to be slower than some other crops. But in the past two years the industry has seen many new sorghum hybrids released, providing growers with new and exciting options to consider.
The new hybrids are not limited to certain geographic regions, so growers across the United States should have access to a new hybrid or two to try on their farms. Generally in the first year of release seed supply is limited. But growers should take the opportunity early to plant a few acres of new sorghum hybrids in their fields to compare new hybrids to older hybrids.
Before a seed company releases a new hybrid it’s rigorously tested under multiple environments. A seed company will bring a hybrid to the market only if it has some significant advantage as compared to other hybrids it currently sells. Better yield is always the goal. That goal is accomplished when the hybrid has a better yield potential in optimum conditions – or has better defensive traits that equip the hybrid to better withstand abiotic and biotic stress for better yield.
Abiotic or nonliving stress typically is caused by drought and extreme temperatures. Because growers tend to plant sorghum in dry environments, breeders spend a large portion of their efforts developing sorghum hybrids that can withstand periods of drought and still maintain yield potential. Combating heat stress from extreme temperatures should be important to growers. Much of the United States has experienced elevated temperatures during the past few years, and that condition is not expected to change anytime soon. Breeders will place more emphasis moving forward on developing sorghum hybrids that can withstand heat stress.
Biotic or living stress usually is caused by insects or diseases. In recent years breeders have put considerable effort into identifying parental lines that possess sugarcane-aphid tolerance and developing aphid-resistant hybrids. Many new hybrids set for release in 2020 have superior sugarcane-aphid tolerance while maintaining or even increasing yield potential. For regions where diseases are an issue, some of the new hybrids have improved anthracnose resistance.
Although new hybrids with herbicide tolerance will not hit the market in 2020, hybrids are in the pipeline with tolerance to acetyl-CoA carboxylase, sulfonylurea and imidazolinone herbicides. Breeders developed each of those technologies using conventional breeding techniques to produce non-genetically modified sorghum hybrids.
In the near future growers can expect the introduction of sorghum hybrids at a faster pace as breeders adopt new breeding techniques. The use of double-haploid technology should reduce the time it takes to develop new hybrids by at least four years. And gains in knowledge about the genetic mapping of genes on chromosomes, coupled with powerful computer programs, will make breeders much-more efficient at selecting superior parental lines for cross-breeding to develop better-performing sorghum hybrids.