Incentives could turn biofuel-mandate costs to benefits

The economic and environmental costs of mandates in the Renewable Fuels Standard recently were explored by researchers at the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation. The researchers’ studies indicated the need to adopt more targeted policies that value the environmental and ecosystem benefits of perennial bioenergy crops and provide financial incentives for farmers to grow them.
The Renewable Fuel Standard was created to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and promote rural development. The 2007 standards mandated blending into fossil fuels 36 billion gallons of first-generation biofuels – such as ethanol produced from corn – and second-generation biofuels – such as ethanol made from the biomass of miscanthus or other energy feedstocks.
The objective was to blend that amount of biofuels into fossil fuels by 2022. The corn-ethanol mandate has been met, with 15 billion gallons produced annually. But production of cellulosic biofuels has been negligible. Targets beyond 2022 are yet to be determined.
Biofuel mandates affect land use, greenhouse-gas emissions, nitrogen application, and leakage of nitrogen compounds into the soil, air and water. Those impacts vary by feedstock as do the economic costs and benefits for consumers buying food and fuel. The impacts also vary for producers, depending on cultivation costs and competition for cropland for alternative uses.
The researchers’ first study calculated the net economic and environmental costs of the Renewable Fuel Standard mandates. The study indicated that maintaining the corn-ethanol mandate would lead to a cumulative net cost to society of about $200 billion from 2016 to 2030 compared to having no Renewable Fuel Standard. The social cost of nitrogen damage from corn-ethanol production substantially offsets the social benefits from greenhouse-gas savings, the researchers found.
Implementation of the additional cellulosic mandate could provide substantial economic and environmental benefits with technological innovations that reduce the costs of converting biomass to cellulosic. Implementation also could provide policies that place a high monetized value for greenhouse-gas mitigation benefits. That study was published in "Environmental Research Letters.” It was led by Madhu Khanna, sustainability theme leader at the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation, and Luoye Chen, a doctoral student from the University of Illinois-Urbana.
The second study examined how full implementation of the Renewable Fuel Standard mandates will affect water quality in the Mississippi/Atchafalaya River Basin and the Gulf of Mexico. Those areas are adversely affected by nitrogen runoff from corn and soybean fields. Increased levels of nitrogen have depleted oxygen and created a dead zone in the gulf. The researchers studied whether diversifying cropland with perennial energy crops could reduce nitrogen loss associated with corn production and thus improve water quality while meeting Renewable Fuel Standard goals.
The most economical place to grow perennial bioenergy crops was on idle cropland. This limited their potential to reduce nitrogen runoff, which would be highest if they replaced nitrogen-intensive crops on cropland. The nitrogen-reduction benefits of bioenergy crops would also be more than offset by the increase in runoff generated by the harvesting of low-cost crop residues such as corn stover for cellulosic biomass.
The findings suggest that targeted incentives for reducing nitrogen loss are needed to persuade growers to replace nitrogen-intensive row crops and biomass from corn stover with bioenergy crops. Published in “Environmental Science and Technology,” the study was led by Andy VanLoocke, an associate professor of agronomy, and Kelsie Ferin, a doctoral student, both at Iowa State University.
Together the studies showed that maintaining the corn-ethanol mandate pushes more land into corn production. That increases the market price of other agricultural commodities. While producers might benefit from better market prices, consumers who buy fuel or agricultural products pay the cost.
Although the corn-ethanol mandate can help mitigate greenhouse gases by displacing fossil fuels with biofuels, it increases nitrogen leaching because of increased fertilizer use with expanded corn production. That worsens water quality in the Mississippi/Atchafalaya River Basin and the Gulf of Mexico.
In contrast the cellulosic-ethanol mandate could provide an overall benefit with the right policies. Supporting research and development to reduce the cost of converting biomass to cellulosic ethanol would substantially reduce production costs and increase social benefits. Greater monetized value for greenhouse-gas mitigation could offset all other costs.
The findings should lead policymakers to question the effectiveness of technology mandates such as the Renewable Fuel Standard that treat all cellulosic feedstocks the same. It incentivizes cheaper options such as corn stover and limits incentives to grow high-yielding perennial energy crops that have less carbon intensity and nitrogen leakage but are more costly with current technology.
Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation researchers say performance-based policies – including the low carbon fuel standard, carbon and nitrogen-leakage taxes, or limits on crop-residue harvest and nitrogen application — can be implemented to supplement Renewable Fuel Standard mandates after 2022.
The complexity of biofuel policies requires expertise from both agronomists and economists. Both research teams developed integrated economic and biophysical models incorporating a broad range of factors into their analyses. Visit cabbi.bio for more information.
Julie Wurth is a communications specialist at the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation.